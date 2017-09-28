Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Was Found Surrounded By Pill Bottles At Time Of Death

Today, more details on Michelle Rounds’ tragic death are coming to light and all signs still point to the 46-year-old taking her own life. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife was found dead at her home in Florida. From the beginning, Michelle’s death was thought to be a suicide as the troubled woman also attempted to take her own life once before in 2015.

According to E! Online, new information on Rounds’ death has come to light over the past few days. The report says that when authorities arrived on the scene, prescription pills were found next to Michelle’s body. Another news outlet, The Blast, claims that Michelle’s lifeless body was found by her wife, Krista Monteleone. The Blast also goes on to say that Michelle had been on pain medication to assist with the pain that was caused by her desmoid tumors. Though these types of tumors are noncancerous, they are said to cause a great amount of pain to those who suffer from them.

A source close to Michelle’s family says that everyone believes that the medication she was on caused Michelle to act irrationally, stating that she “wasn’t thinking clearly” when she took her life. According the the publication, an autopsy took place last week but the official results have yet to be released pending a toxicology report. At the scene of the apparent suicide, there was no note left and no signs of foul play or external marks on Rounds’ body.

O’Donnell and Rounds were married from June of 2012 to March of 2016 per US Weekly. The couple adopted one daughter together, Dakota, whom O’Donnell has full custody of following the couple’s divorce. Today, Dakota is 4-years-old.

This isn’t the only time in recent weeks that O’Donnell’s family has been making headlines. Just days after Rounds’ suicide, the Inquisitr reported that Rosie’s pregnant and estranged daughter, Chelsea Alliegro, decided to cut ties with her mother completely after find out she’s expecting.

“It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child’s life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest,” she told the Daily Mail in a tell-all interview.

A day after Alliegro’s explosive interview with the Daily Mail, Rosie hit back at her daughter on social media. The Inquisitr reported that Rosie sent out a series of tweets on her Twitter page, showing happier times with her and Chelsea, reminding her life at home wasn’t bad. One tweet showed the dog that O’Donnell bought her daughter for her birthday while another tweet showed Chelsea at the Apple store in front of a new computer that Rosie bought for her. O’Donnell also lashed out against Martin Gould, the man who interviewed Chelsea, stating that he was an “old creepy man who pays my ill daughter to do interviews.”

