Miley Cyrus Reflects On Her Past Comments About Leaving The Country

Leading up to the 2016 elections, there were many celebrities who stated that if Donald Trump were to be elected president, then they would be leaving the United States. One of those celebrities was Miley Cyrus, who was very vocal about her thoughts regarding Trump, and even wrote more than one Instagram post about how she would make the decision to move out of the country if he were to be elected. However, once November came and went, and Donald Trump was in fact elected president, Miley Cyrus remained in the U.S.

According to E! News, in a new interview, Cyrus reflected on her past comments and made it clear that she is not planning to go anywhere after all. The “Malibu” singer was asked if she regretted making her comments about leaving the country if Donald Trump was elected, and her response was simply that she “didn’t leave the country.”

Rather than outright saying that she regretted her comments, Miley Cyrus said that she is not planning to leave the U.S. because that would be ignorant and dumb. Cyrus said that if she were to leave her home then that would mean that she would actually be “abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country.”

The singer said that she hears on Instagram every day about how she should just leave the country already, and is even asked when it is that she plans to leave. Miley Cyrus said that this will not be “any good” and she does not feel it should matter where she is living. According to the singer, no matter where she lives, her voice will be heard and she plans to make sure that it happens.

With her upcoming album release, Younger Now, Miley Cyrus is going political with some of her songs. This includes one of the songs that she wrote with Dolly Parton called “Rainbowland.” The singer explained that this song is about all of the different religions, genders, and races coming together, and the amazing things that this kind of unity would create.

Throughout the interview, Miley Cyrus opened up about not only her past comments, but also the way her music has been impacted by things like politics, Hillary Clinton, and even the discussion around gender fluidity. With the music she releases, the singer feels like she has a chance to let her voice be heard and normalize things such as what it means to be genderfluid.

