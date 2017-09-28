Meghan McCain Indignant, Learns Trump Mocked Her Ailing Father From Report

Meghan McCain took to Twitter Wednesday to pass along her anger and emotions after hearing that Donald Trump has been mocking her father behind closed doors. Her words were in response to a recent report that cited Trump as “physically mocking” Senator John Mccain as her father battles brain cancer.

A report from Azio said that John McCain and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both been the butts of Trump’s horsing around behind closed doors. When it comes to McCain, Trump was reportedly mimicking the Arizona Senator’s scene on the floor of the Senate with his dramatic thumbs down over the repeal of Obamacare, according to USA Today.

A report on Azios indicates that “In private, President Trump has taken to physically mocking M&M: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (slumped shoulders; lethargic body language) and Sen. John McCain (imitating the thumbs-down of his historic health-care vote).”

In this article, which is written by Mike Allen, he describes Trump’s actions as “venting about his frustration” over his perception of failed leadership in the Senate by the Republicans. There was nothing at all said to suggest that Trump mocked McCain regarding his illness or Trump using his illness at all in a mocking manner. He “mocked” McCain’s actions on the Senate floor, claimed this report from Azios.

Mocking McCain’s thumbs down came on the heels of McCain “killed Republican’s best chance at a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Meghan McCain didn’t appear to see it that way she tweeted;

What more must my family be put through right now? This is abhorrent. https://t.co/xJmFdh93xL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 27, 2017

Once Meghan tweeted her disgust, the people who follow her on Twitter chimed in with their thoughts, along with suggestions on how to ignore this. Some even attempted to analyze Trump’s childhood, blaming his upbringing for this. Overall Meghan McCain’s tweet had over 200 comments and was retweeted 1,7514 times with almost 50,000 likes attached.

Trump has made digs at John McCain before, and he has a history of doing this, according to USA Today. Back in 2015, Trump caused major outrage when he claimed that John McCain “was not a war hero” because he was captured. McCain spent more than five years in a prison camp after being shot down in North Vietnam, and two of those years were spent in solitary confinement.

McCain was tortured as a prisoner, and without proper medical treatment, he was left with a permanent injury that doesn’t allow him to raise his arms above his shoulders, writes USA Today.

