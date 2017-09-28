Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Are Getting Married? Source Claims They May Elope

Miranda Lambert is reportedly ready to marry her boyfriend, Anderson East.

According to a new report, Miranda Lambert has been dating her boyfriend for two years and wants to quickly get married in an alleged effort to beat her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, to the altar. Meanwhile, Shelton is said to be doing the same with his girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani.

“They are pushing to run away and elope by year’s end,” an insider told In Touch Weekly magazine about Miranda Lambert and Anderson East on September 28.

The source claimed that Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are hoping to tie the knot with a “countrypalooza-type wedding” over the holidays before enjoying a romantic honeymoon.

As fans may recall, Miranda Lambert began dating Anderson East after her marriage to Blake Shelton came to an end in 2015. Since then, she’s done her best to keep herself for the most part. That said, she and her boyfriend do share images of one another on social media from time to time, and earlier this month, Lambert revealed she and East were celebrating their two-year anniversary.

As for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, they are going strong as well, and according to recent reports, they are preparing to start a family in the coming months. Although they haven’t officially announced plans to get Stefani pregnant, the In Touch Weekly magazine report claimed they were attempting to conceive via in vitro fertilization.

They’ve also reportedly discussed the possibility of getting married.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East began dating two years ago, but they chose to keep their romance a secret until the beginning of 2015, when Lambert shared an image of the two of them cuddling under a blanket on her Instagram page.

From there, Lambert and East have taken the stage together on numerous occasions and attended a number of red carpet events, including the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee this past June.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have not yet confirmed any plans to wed but, as Lambert recently revealed, her 2016 track, “Pushing Time,” was inspired by their love story.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]