‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Pretends To Be Dead Cassie, Hilary Urges Juliet To Go Back To Japan

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, September 29, reveal Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) will confront Alice Johnson (Tamara Clatterbuck). Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) files for divorce. Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) asks Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) about his relationship with Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). It looks like an episode that the Y&R fans shouldn’t miss.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Mariah will enlist her mother’s help after learning that Alice had a connection to her dead twin sister, Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Mariah confesses that she and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) kidnapped Alice and she’s tied up in the stables.

Mariah pretends to be Cassie and tells Alice that Millie is upset with her and how she’s treating these girls. Mariah taunts Alice and begs her to give up Crystal’s (Morgan Obenreder) location. Finally, Alice reveals that Crystal is being held in New York City. Sharon demands she find a way to bring Tessa’s sister back to Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Kevin will let something slip to Devon that implies he believes there is trouble brewing in his relationship with Mariah. Kevin will note that Mariah is a dear friend and he only wants her to be happy. The conversation gets under Devon’s skin, and he begins to second guess whether she is happy.

Devon knows that Mariah and Kevin are very close friends. When Kevin suggests that Mariah may not be happy with him, it prompts Devon to re-examine their relationship. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon presses Kevin to spill everything he knows, but Kevin will likely refuse. He’ll direct him back to Mariah for more answers.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily will meet with Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) to file for divorce. Michael tries to get her to reconsider, but Lily made her mind up and believes this the only way. In Lily’s eyes, it will get harder to move on once Juliet’s (Laur Allen) baby arrives in the Fall.

Meanwhile, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) catches up with Cane (Daniel Goddard) and pleads with him not to give up on his marriage. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane is at a loss on what to do because he cannot make the baby disappear. Hilary agrees but suggests he try to convince Juliet to go back to Japan.

Hilary tells Juliet that if she stays in GC, Cane will eventually resent her for destroying his happy marriage. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Juliet refuses to consider moving back to Japan — she believes there’s a chance for her and Cane.

