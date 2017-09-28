Hefner Will Not Undergo Autopsy: He Died Of Natural Causes According To LA County Coroner’s Office

After the shocking death of Hugh Hefner today, those close to him have confirmed that the legendary playboy will not undergo an autopsy to confirm his cause of death. Instead, L.A. County Coroner said that he died of natural causes as he was 91 and in poor health at the time of his death.

Hugh Hefner’s body was ushered out of the Playboy Mansion today in a hearse and has been sent directly to a mortuary to prepare it for burial. It has been rumored that he will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe, the woman he identified as his muse.

It has been reported that before Hugh Hefner’s death, he was extremely ill and what friends and family describe as “a shell of his former self.” The Playboy mogul was confined to a wheelchair and was not eating and drinking as often as he should. Reports state that his health had been on the decline since May.

He leaves behind four grown children and a wife, 31-year-old Crystal Harris. It has been rumored that Crystal will not inherit Hugh Hefner’s fortune and will instead be “taken care of.” His $43 million estate will be divided among his children, the University of Southern California, and several of Hefner’s favorite charities. It is reported that Harris was aware of this when she married Hefner, as the prenup was incredibly detailed.

Father's Day Backgammon with Marston and Cooper. Repost @cooperbhefner #fathersday A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Hugh Hefner’s son, Marston, takes care of most of Playboy Magazine’s daily duties, and it is expected that won’t change.

Celebrities have come out of the woodwork to pay their respects to Hugh Hefner, as well as to share their memories of one of Hollywood’s greatest lotharios. However, one person that has remained silent is his ex-fiancee, Holly Madison.

Madison, who was engaged to Hefner for several years and took on the role of his “lead girlfriend,” has a bitter taste in her mouth from her time at the mansion. In her book, she described disturbing details of the control he had over her life, as well as sexual encounters she shared with the man more than old enough to be her grandfather. She states that when she accepted the role of “girlfriend,” she was under the impression that there would be no sex.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]