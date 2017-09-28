Hugh Hefner: Why Playmate Holly Madison Refuses To Comment On Death After Nasty Feud

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend and former Playmate Holly Madison has refused to comment on the death of the business mogul.

The 37-year-old, who spent a whopping seven years living with Hugh Hefner at his Playboy mansion, often branded him as the love of her life, and that after their reality show, The Girls Next Door, ended, she desperately wanted to marry him.

Of course, when those plans fell through, Holly ended up moving on with her life, but in doing so, she made endless headlines for bashing the man who had given her the platform to branch out and land endless reality shows and endorsement deals.

In her memoir, The Vegas Diaries, Madison slammed Hugh Hefner by claiming that the iconic Hollywood figure had a very negative side to him, one that allegedly wanted him to see the likes of Kendra Wilkinson fail.

Kendra was one of the three girls who took part in the reality show; she had also stayed with Hugh Hefner during the duration of the program.

Holly went on to write in her book that she felt awkward working with Hugh Hefner after their breakup, Radar Online recalls, noting that she was relieved she had not married him in the end, realizing that she was better off being away from him.

At the time the book was released, Hugh Hefner was said to have been devastated by the shocking remarks made about him by someone he had considered a friend, but that was said to have been the last straw between the two.

They hadn’t spoken at all after that.

So, for Holly, it may seem strange to show condolences to Hugh Hefner’s family after having publicly bashed him and her former Playmate co-stars so brutally and publicly.

As seen on the reality show, Madison shared the closest relationship with Hugh Hefner and never failed to mention that she had plans to marry the mogul in the future.

At the time, fans truly believed that the mother-of-two would end up spending the rest of her life with Hugh Hefner, but judging by her remarks in her memoir, it seemed evidently clear her love for him wasn’t all that after all.

