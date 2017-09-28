Teresa Giudice Net Worth: Could Uncertainty About Marriage Boost Her Earnings?

Teresa Giudice is gearing up for the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey which premieres next week on Bravo. It has been a while since viewers have caught up with the New Jersey wives and fans are excited to see what the ladies are doing these days. When fans last saw Teresa, she was trying to adjust to life without her husband once again, as it was his turn to serve time behind bars. While Giudice has always been adamant about staying with her husband, it sounds like she may have changed her mind a bit after going through some rough patches.

According to a new report, Teresa Giudice has revealed that she may have some doubts when it comes to her husband. Apparently, she’s not as secure about their relationship anymore. While she never doubted her husband while he was serving time, he’s supposedly questioning her every move while he’s in prison. When he was locked up, she would defend him to no end, but it sounds like she’s not sure about their future anymore. While she has previously revealed that she would never leave him, she’s now revealing that she’s rather angry with him for getting her into this legal trouble.

“Will I still be married to Joe in 40 years? I have no idea. You don’t know what life will bring,” Teresa Giudice recently revealed in an interview with Us Weekly, where she explained that she was still very hurt about everything that had happened, adding, “When he gets home, we’ll see. We have to ride this whole thing out. He has to serve his time, come home and do amazing. And then I’ll answer that question. But I am giving him a chance. That’s why I’m standing by him.”

@Teresa_Giudice just pre ordered your book so excited, I have everyone all signed, u r amazing can’t wait to receive it from the book store — Tina Maria licata (@Tinamaria66) September 28, 2017

At the time that Teresa Giudice decided to speak out about her marriage, she also announced a book tour to promote her newest book Standing Strong. Several people reached out to her on Twitter, revealing that they were getting her book. Perhaps this new information about her marriage is something she will discuss in her book. While this is her real life and real emotions, it’s gossip and drama for the viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Perhaps fans want to know what made her change her mind about her husband.

Are you guys ready?!?!? Next week is an exciting time…STANDING STRONG hits the shelves next Tuesday and The Real Housewives of New Jersey starts on Wednesday! Thanks for the photo ???? @steveygardner ???????? A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

It is quite possible that this news about her husband could boost her book sales. A boost in sales would mean a boost in her net worth, as she has paid off her debts. She previously revealed that she had paid off all of their creditors, which means the money she makes now she can pocket. According to one report, Teresa Giudice‘s net worth is close to $1.5 million. It’s possible that this new book will boost that amount.

Do you think Teresa Giudice’s revelations about her marriage and her doubts about her husband could boost her book sales and therefore her net worth?

