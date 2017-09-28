Donald Trump once left a badly injured, elderly man lying on the floor of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, apparently bleeding to death because he found the sight of the blood-soaked man “disgusting.” That story may sound like “fake news” designed to portray Trump in negative light, except for one fact: the story comes from Trump himself.

The “bleeding man” tale surfaced on Thursday as the latest revelation to emerge from 15 hours of recently released tapes documenting Trump’s numerous appearances with popular radio host Howard Stern on Stern’s interview program.

The online news publication the Daily Beast has been combing through the newly unearthed trove of audio recordings covering 35 on-air interviews between Stern and Trump dating between 1993 and 2015. The tapes have earlier yielded revelations from Trump about his propensity to sexually grope his wife Melania Trump while the two are in public; his sexual attraction to Britain’s late Princess Diana, whom Trump called “crazy”; and his observations on various women in Hollywood, including his views that reality TV star Kim Kardashian has ” a huge trunk” while actress Jessica Chastain is “not hot.”

But the Daily Beast, in an article published on Thursday, called Trump’s Mar-a-Lago story from a July 16, 2008, interview on Stern’s show “the most shocking revelation” yet to come to light from the previously uncollected archive of Trump-Stern interviews.

Listen to an excerpt of the interview in which Trump tells Stern about the bleeding elderly man whom he ignored at Mar-a-Lago, below.

The story came in the context of Trump’s attempting to sing the praises of the United States Marine Corps to Stern and Stern’s audience. In Trump’s telling of the story, a group of U.S. Marines were in attendance at a “ball” to benefit the Red Cross at Trump’s lavish Palm Beach, Florida, estate and resort.

“I was at Mar-a-Lago and we had this incredible ball, the Red Cross Ball, in Palm Beach, Florida. And we had the Marines. And the Marines were there, and it was terrible because all these rich people, they’re there to support the Marines, but they’re really there to get their picture in the Palm Beach Post… So you have all these really rich people, and a man, about 80 years old — very wealthy man, a lot of people didn’t like him — he fell off the stage,” Trump told Stern in the interview.

“So what happens is, this guy falls off right on his face, hits his head, and I thought he died. And you know what I did? I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s disgusting,’ and I turned away,” Trump continued.

“I couldn’t, you know, he was right in front of me and I turned away. I didn’t want to touch him…. He’s bleeding all over the place, I felt terrible. You know, beautiful marble floor, didn’t look like it. It changed color. Became very red,” Trump recalled.

After describing his distress over the soiling of his marble floor with the elderly man’s blood, Trump went on in the interview to describe how the man’s wife sat next to her stricken husband, screaming in horror as “all of the rich people are turning away.”

Trump concluded the story by recounting how a group of 10 Marines took charge of the situation, attending to the fallen victim and carrying him out of the room by forming “a human stretcher,” saving the man’s life.

The then-62-year-old Trump went on to admit that in his disgust over witnessing the bloody accident, he neglected to call his injured guest the following day to check on his well-being.

“I was saying, ‘Get that blood cleaned up! It’s disgusting!'” Trump told Stern. “He was OK, it’s just not my thing. I just don’t like looking at blood.”

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]