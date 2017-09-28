Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Nurtured By Kim Amid Baby News: How She’s Supporting Pregnant Sisters

Khloe Kardashian loves how her sister Kim is nurturing her and Kylie Jenner after having learned about their pregnancies last month.

According to reports, the reality star was told by Khloe Kardashian and 20-year-old Kylie back in August that they were both expecting children at the beginning of next year, leaving Kim rather speechless.

Kim is well aware that Khloe Kardashian has wanted a child for the longest time, so she’s beyond happy for her sister to have finally conceived with her doting boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, whom she has named the love of her life.

With Kylie, it seemed to be quite the shock for Kim because she wasn’t even aware that Jenner was ready to start a family of her own. Nonetheless, for both situations, the 36-year-old is doing all she can to help her sisters through it.

Khloe Kardashian, in particular, seems rather nervous about going through her first pregnancy, but it’s said, via Hollywood Life, that Kim has given the socialite nothing but tips and tricks to make those nine months enjoyable.

From how to avoid morning sickness to finding the best sleeping positions at night, Khloe Kardashian appreciates all the help that her older sister has given her. After all, the businesswoman has already been through the process twice before.

Our @goodamerican Chunky Zip bodysuit just dropped in black and red in a full and inclusive size range!! Get yours now ladies on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodBody A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

With the news that the mother-of-two also won’t be attending Paris Fashion Week this month, she will spend an additional amount of time helping Khloe Kardashian pick out baby clothes and start shopping for furniture upon the baby’s arrival.

Although Kim will have to focus on her own baby being born in January, she’s thrilled to know that the Kardashian family is expanding with the addition of three new babies.

Khloe Kardashian has made it no secret in the past that she’s been wanting to start a family for as long as she can remember.

Last swim before we're off to Cleveland! ???? PS it's an antique mirror to all the ones who don't know! Step your interior decor game up! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

She’s openly admitted to finding Tristan Thompson to be the most caring and loyal man she’s ever been with, convinced that he will be the one she will spend the rest of her life with.

The duo is also said to be in talks about getting married in the near future, but nothing has been locked in just yet.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]