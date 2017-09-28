WWE Rumors: Former Champion In WWE Ending Wrestling Career After Suffering Bad Injury During Match?

There have been WWE rumors out lately regarding a former WWE tag team champion who may be calling it quits for his longtime professional wrestling career. While Jeff Hardy of the legendary Hardy Boyz will be on the sidelines for some time after a shoulder injury, it appears he’s sticking with pro wrestling. However, one of Hardy’s well-known rivals may be forced to retire after suffering a bad bump, literally, during his recent pro wrestling match.

It’s been reported by various websites including Pop Culture‘s WWE section that Bubba Ray Dudley, also known as “Bully Ray” in other organizations, may have suffered a career-threatening concussion. The injury took place during the Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor XV pay-per-view event. Reportedly, Bubba Ray was hit by Jay Briscoe with a table resulting in the concussion. After being hit, he was said to have spent the evening in the hospital. The news of Bubba Ray’s injury resulted in concerned fans wondering about updates. Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer indicated to fans he had “spent the night in ER” and Dreamer said “Concerned for him” on his Twitter post. This has led to plenty of fans becoming curious if this is the end of Bubba’s career.

Bubba Ray also sent out a tweet to thank everyone for the well wishes but said he was still feeling the effects of what happened. Unfortunately for fans, Bubba Ray is still uncertain over his future in the professional wrestling world. He has recently appeared on Busted Open Radio as recently as Thursday, and tweeted out a photo of himself with the legendary Rock N’ Roll Express for an episode (below).

Bubba reportedly said doctors advised him to “avoid excitement and particular loud noises.” The former WWE tag team champion also said he doesn’t have much memory of that match he was in. At the ROH event held last Friday, he teamed up with The Briscoes in several matches, with one win and one loss. Unfortunately, there was also the aftermath which may have resulted in the loss of his career. He added during yesterday’s Sirius’ Busted Open Radio episode that he’s uncertain over his future in the ring “…so much so that I’m not even sure if my career should continue.”

Bubba Ray was a man known for being synonymous with smashing opponents through wooden tables, along with his tag team partner, D-Von, as The Dudley Boyz. Plenty of wrestling fans have come to identify with the famous “D-Von, get the tables!” call out from over the years. In addition, he’s won major championships within WWE’s competitor TNA and looked like he was enjoying a recent run with Ring of Honor. It would certainly be a sad day for professional wrestling fans to see the 10-time tag team champion who starred in WWE, TNA, and now ROH, have to officially hang up his gear.

That said, Bubba Ray needs to do what’s best for his health going forward. There have been other wrestling stars who have had to make that difficult decision to avoid further possible damage to their bodies and health. Among recent examples are “the Rated-R Superstar” Edge, “Captain Charisma” Christian, and most recently, Daniel Bryan.

