Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis, ‘1 In 8 Women Get Breast Cancer, Today, I’m The One’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed she has breast cancer. The Veep star released a statement that she has a good support system and excellent insurance coverage. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Julia expects to make a full recovery.

Louis-Dreyfus posted a statement on Twitter, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

Julia’s post continued that she has a group of supportive people around her and has “fantastic” insurance through her union. She said many women in the United States aren’t so lucky and struggle to afford cancer treatment. Julia hopes that universal healthcare will become a reality shortly.

Louis-Dreyfus stated that she received her scary diagnosis just one day after taking home the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series. HBO said that her diagnosis had no bearing on the decision to renew Veep for one more season. The network plans to adjust the production schedule as needed to allow her time for her treatments.

On September 17, Julia broke the record for the most Emmys won by a single performer for a single role. CNN reported that she snagged her sixth win for lead actress in a comedy series for her work on HBO’s Veep. In 2006, Louis-Dreyfus won an Emmy for The New Adventures of Old Christine.

The actress talked with Shape magazine in August about her healthy diet and lifestyle. She revealed that she loves vegetables and really should become a vegetarian, but she cannot bring herself to do it. She admitted that she does eat red meat and chicken. However, she buys organic meat whenever possible, noting that is the healthier option.

Julia indicated that she tries to always have healthy food and live an active lifestyle as an example to her growing boys, Henry, 16, and Charles, 11. She worries about how junk food could affect their growing bodies.

The Seinfeld alum has been an advocate of green living for quite some time. She feels it is the best way to increase the longevity of Earth’s resources.

As for her cancer diagnosis, the Veep actress assures her fans that she has a great team of medical professionals working with her. Julia Louis-Dreyfus hopes her diagnosis will bring awareness to the importance of universal healthcare in America.

