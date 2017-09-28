Shannon Beador And Lydia McLaughlin: Fight Continues Months After Filming

Shannon Beador has a hard time letting go of things in her life, especially when people have done her wrong. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, fans often feel that they are explaining themselves to Shannon in hopes of being forgiven for something they may or may not have done. But when Beador gets in trouble with some of her co-stars, she will continue to bring it up and then later get upset when she doesn’t get it her way. An example of this is playing out right now on The Real Housewives of Orange County, as Lydia McLaughlin is tired of Beador constantly bringing up the past.

During a beach volleyball party at Kelly Dodd’s home, Shannon decided to pinch Tamra Judge on the leg under the table to send her a signal about Peggy Sulahian. Peggy had kept her distance from Shannon and she eventually told her that she couldn’t quite figure Beador out. Lydia saw the leg-grabbing incident and thought it was about her. When Shannon aggressively tried to explain, Lydia felt she was too much and stepped away. According to a new tweet, Shannon Beador can’t seem to let the incident go and they recently bickered back and forth on Twitter about it.

@Andy Nope Lydia. Get it straight. Was squeezing legs about what Peggy said. Had no idea you had a boob job. U made a big deal from nothing — Shannon Beador (@ShannonBeador) September 26, 2017

you are the one that made it a big deal— and continue to. Please excuse me from this narration. — Lydia McLaughlin (@OCLydia) September 26, 2017

It has been months since this happened, but Lydia McLaughlin isn’t bringing it up. In fact, she has only addressed it in her Bravo blog as the housewives are asked to do. But Shannon Beador recently tweeted Andy Cohen about it, revealing that McLaughlin should get the facts straight about what happened. She blamed Lydia for making it a big deal when it was truly about nothing. McLaughlin didn’t agree, saying that Shannon is the one that continues to bring it up and make it a big deal. It’s safe to say that these two won’t let it go and they don’t become the best of friends.

Lunching with these ladies! @tamrajudge @meghankedmonds ❤️❤️❤️ #realfriends #offcamera #rhoc A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

While Lydia McLaughlin may be left out in the cold, Shannon Beador is hanging on to her friendships with Tamra Judge and Meghan King Edmonds. These three ladies have been spending a lot of time together recently and it appears that Beador has friends to rely on as she struggles with her co-star drama and her weight loss journey. What do you think about Shannon Beador and Lydia McLaughlin going at it again on Twitter?

