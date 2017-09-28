‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Zack Orders Sharon Dead, Can Scott Save Her Before It’s Too Late?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) will have a problem on her hands. After she confronts Alice Johnson (Tamara Clatterbuck) about her suspicions about her involvement with the sex ring, she will have to carefully plan her next move. Y&R spoilers indicate that Sharon knows Crystal’s (Morgan Obenreder) future could rest in her hands.

During the week of October 2, Sharon considers what she should do next. She confronted Alice about her possible involvement and didn’t get the answers she wanted. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon will be left with two options. She can turn Alice over to the police, but she’d probably walk within a matter of hours. Or, Sharon could put herself in the line of fire and go full speed ahead to try to locate Crystal by putting the pressure on Alice.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) may mention that she found out that Alice is going to visit Crystal soon. Sharon may see that as her opportunity to find Crystal and bust Alice and Zack (Ryan Ashton) in the process. However, Sharon is playing a dangerous game, and it could end badly for her.

Today on #YR, Sharon won't give up and Cane & Juliet learn news about their baby. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/BeKLdtS7MC pic.twitter.com/LX7kffvRZQ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 7, 2017

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa may want to tag along, but Sharon may not let them tag along knowing that it is not safe. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon isn’t sure what she could be walking into and what kind of danger is lurking.

Little does she know, Zack is already on to her and could have ordered someone to hurt her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Zack cannot let her get too close to finding out where Crystal’s location is or he and Alice both could spend their lives in prison.

During the week of October 2, Sharon will find herself in a tight spot. Soap Central reports that Sharon could find herself in a jam and forced to rely on Scott (Daniel Hall) to help her. If Scott cannot reach her, Sharon will have to rely on her instincts to get out of trouble. It’s pretty clear that Mariah will count on Tessa to get her through the stress of her mother’s life being placed in danger.

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) airs weekdays on CBS.

