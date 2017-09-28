Ryan Edwards Enjoys Time With His Wife, Mackenzie Standifer Shares Instagram Photo After Divorce Rumors

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer may have faced divorce rumors just weeks ago, but according to a new Instagram photo, the Teen Mom OG couple is going strong as they enjoy the first months of their marriage.

As fans of Teen Mom OG may recall, Ryan Edwards faced rumors claiming he was trying to hook up with other women over the summer, just months after he tied the knot with Mackenzie Standifer during a quickie courthouse ceremony in Tennessee. However, despite the divorce rumors that ensued, the couple has continued to spend time with one another and recently traveled to Kentucky to spend time with Standifer’s friends.

“So much fun this weekend with my best friends,” Mackenzie Standifer wrote in the caption of the photo, which was taken at the Beech Bend Park in Plum Springs, Kentucky.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have been seen posing alongside one another in a number of photos since news of his cheating scandal broke weeks ago. And when it comes to the rumors about him, the Teen Mom OG star, who shares an 8-year-old son with Maci Bookout, has remained completely silent.

While his wife has confirmed that they are still together, she hasn’t directly spoken publicly about Ryan Edwards’ alleged communication with other women on Tinder, which reportedly began sometime in August.

Ryan Edwards began dating Mackenzie Standifer in early 2015, and later that year, the couple became engaged during a river cruise in Tennessee.

Prior to his relationship with Standifer, Ryan Edwards was involved in numerous romances with women, including Dalis Connell, Shelby Woods, and Jordan Brown.

As for his relationship with Maci Bookout, the former couple continues to co-parent their son Bentley but when it comes to their personal friendship, they may not have one. After all, it was Bookout who first exposed her former boyfriend’s struggles with substance abuse prior to his May stint in rehab.

Ryan Edwards and the cast of Teen Mom OG, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, is reportedly in production on the upcoming seventh season of the show.

