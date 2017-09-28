Did Tom Cruise Wear A Fake Butt For His Movie ‘Valkyrie’? He Finally Addresses The Rumors!

Tom Cruise’s butt has been the subject of a lot of speculation recently. For about a month, fans on social media have been wondering whether he used a prosthetic gluteus maximus during the filming of Valkyrie, which was released in 2008.

The theory seems to have started with Twitter user @iluvbutts247, who tweeted this on August 20.

“Hello, please, I present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, Tom Cruise wears a fake butt.”

The tweet is accompanied by a screenshot of Cruise where he’s bent over and his derriere does look remarkably round. This sent the rumor mill into overdrive, as people tried to figure out if Tom regularly wears prosthetic butts in films.

But Tom has set the record straight, and he says the butt that we saw in Valkyrie is all him, Us Weekly reports.

“There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie,” Cruise said before adding that he didn’t use a fake butt in his new film American Made either.

“It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films,” he said. “So let it be known — I do my own mooning.”

Despite the admission from Cruise, there was still some doubt about Tom’s behind being real. In fact, his trainer for Valkyrie, Wes Okerson, had to vouch for it.

“It’s real,” Okerson told Men’s Health. “He was working long hours and we were training every single day. Definitely, definitely real. He does his own stunts. It’s pretty well-documented.”

Okerson added that Cruise developed his gluteus maximus by doing back squats, Bulgarian split-squats, and step-ups. Those were his recommendations for the best butt training exercises in case you want glutes like Tom Cruise. There’s also a genetic factor to consider when developing the butt. However, you can trump genetics when you put in the work, Okerson said.

Tom Cruise is well known for being dedicated to fitness, which is why he can still take on film roles that might otherwise go to men half his age. He once listed all of the activities he uses to stay in shape, and they include sea-kayaking, caving, fencing, the treadmill, weights, rock-climbing, hiking, and jogging.

It’s no wonder that he’s got a great butt. He has worked hard for that body.

Are you surprised to hear that Tom Cruise’s butt is real? Will you be implementing his workout plan to get similar results? Let us know your fitness plans in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Tom Cruise Is Not Forced To See His Daughter Suri Cruise [Debunked]

Tom Cruise Blamed For Death Of Pilots During Filming Risky Stunts In ‘American Made’ ‘Most Dangerous Project’

[Featured Image by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images]