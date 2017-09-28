First Lady Melania Wears Baby Blue Michael Kors Dress In Fashion Repeat

First Lady Melania Trump has been caught in something of a fashion faux pas, showing up to a New York event in the same baby blue Michael Kors dress that she wore months ago at another event.

As Vogue reports, the First Lady was in town Wednesday to host a lunch at One World Trade Center for the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. There she was spotted in a Michael Kors powder blue sheath (retail price: $1,695). As noted by a June 2017 Vogue report, that particular dress and color are also favorites of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

As Vogue writer Edward Barsamian notes, the First Lady tends to have a particular fondness for light blue: she rocked a custom Ralph Lauren coat in a similar shade at her husband’s inauguration back in January.

Unfortunately for the First Lady, her fashion choice for Monday’s luncheon was a major fashion no-no, at least regarding high-profile women such as Mrs. Trump. That’s because, in a rare occurrence among modern First Ladies, she repeated an outfit that she had worn publicly before. Specifically, she was wearing the exact same dress that she wore in June, when she met Panamanian First Lady Lorena Castillo de Varela.

You can see Melania’s dress from that event in the feature image of this article. Below, in a tweet from the First Lady’s Twitter account, is Mrs. Trump wearing the same dress on Wednesday.

Today we celebrated advances in pediatric health care! Thank you Barbara & @NCHCF for all you do on behalf of children. #HealingGarden pic.twitter.com/bt7wA8aSQ0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 27, 2017

Although presidents themselves can generally get by with repeating their fashion choices — former First Lady Michelle Obama famously quipped that Barack wore “the same tux for eight years,” according to the Telegraph – First Ladies’ fashion choices get more scrutiny in the media. And when they start repeating outfits, it gets noticed.

In fact, in 2010, Essence reported on Michelle Obama‘s doubling up on fashion choices.

As it turns out, Wednesday’s repeat was not Melania Trump’s first fashion repeat in her husband’s administration. In August, Vanity Fair reported that Mrs. Trump had “dusted off” a dress that she had worn before. And as it turns out, the designer whom she chose to repeat was Michael Kors! Specifically, on July 31, Mrs. Trump posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a white Michael Kors dress — the same one she’d worn she’d worn at an Indiana event in May, 2016, when Donald Trump was running for president.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]