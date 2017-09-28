Kailyn Lowry Blasts Ex-Husband, Javi, For His Tell-All Book, Says It Is Putting A Strain On Their Relationship

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s relationship has been up and down since their divorce, but now Kail claims they’ve hit a new low after he decided to publish a tell-all book all about their relationship. In an interview with Radar Online, Kail stated that their relationship was a roller coaster, and that things weren’t currently going so well due to the fact that he had spilled some serious tea on her in his book.

According to Kailyn Lowry, she read the book twice and feels that Javi has put way too many details about their relationship out in the open. She has also refused to sign off on certain parts of the book and feels that Javi said many of the things he did in order to “stay relevant.”

The reality TV star also balks at claims that she cheated on him during their relationship. Rumors have swirled that Kailyn was going behind Javi’s back during his deployment and sleeping with some of his friends, however Kail told the media outlet that the claim is unequivocally untrue.

She announced her divorce from Marroquin in May of 2016. The pair appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Edition in October of 2016, but Kail says her only driving force to doing the show was ensuring they could successfully co-parent their son, Lincoln, 3.

The reality TV star recently gave birth to son, currently nicknamed Baby Lo, with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, whom she met through her studies at Delaware State University. The mom-of-three has faced significant criticism from the media and her fan base for having three babies with three different men, but has recently spoken up to say that she believes the shame around it is unwarranted and that it doesn’t make her less of a mom.

Kailyn Lowry still has a co-parenting relationship with her ex, Jo Rivera, whom she shares her son, Isaac, 7, with. The pair have historically gotten along well, but on a recent Teen Mom 2 episode, they seemed to have serious issues when it came to custody arrangements. Jo filed for 50/50 custody after it appeared Kail was not interested in mediating a deal between them.

