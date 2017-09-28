‘Halloween’ Remake To Begin Filming In Charleston In A Few Weeks, Will Come Out Next October

In recent years, remakes of wildly popular horror movies are becoming more and more common. This year, the remake of Stephen King’s It has already made a killing at the box office, according to the Hollywood Reporter. With a budget of only $30 million dollars, the film has already far surpassed that, making $480 million worldwide in the first three weeks in theaters.

The Inquisitr reported that another hit Halloween film, Hocus Pocus, is currently in the works, and the script is being written as we speak. Not only that, but it is also being reported that the remake will feature the original cast, including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

And now Jamie Lee Curtis’ classic film Halloween seems to be getting its chance to shine. A few weeks ago, the Inquisitr announced that Curtis is set to reprise her role Laurie Strode from the classic ’70s film, but not many details were known about where the movie would film.

The Charleston City Paper reports that the newest installment in the Halloween franchise will began to film in historic Charleston, South Carolina in as few as six weeks.

“We start shooting in six weeks in Charleston. I can’t say too much more as we are trying to keep things tight right now, but we are doing something unique,” writer Danny Gordon Green said in an interview with Filmmaker Magazine.

“Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18.” A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Live 5 News states that writer Danny McBride has ties to Charleston and perhaps that is the reason why the popular city was chose as the shooting location for Halloween. As many know, McBride’s HBO show Vice Principals is also shot in historic Charleston.

With a release date of October 19, 2018, the newest and perhaps last Halloween film will come out 40 years after the first, which hit theaters in 1978. Charger Bulletin reports that though the remake of the hit film has been gaining a ton of buzz recently as Halloween approaches, it has actually been in the works since last February.

The same publication goes on to say that the original Halloween film only had a budget of $300,000 back in the ’70s but netted over $70 million at the box office, with all of the franchise films amassing $400 million in their lifetime.

