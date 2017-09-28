‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie And Wyatt’s Relationship Exposed, Sheila Tells Eric The Juicy Scoop

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Wyatt Fuller’s (Darin Brooks) relationship could be exposed. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) takes a new job at a restaurant and sees Katie and Wyatt together and getting affectionate. Sheila took the scoop straight to Eric Forrester (John McCook). Will Eric confront Wyatt and Katie about their relationship?

According to Soap Central, Sheila takes a job at the restaurant and sees Wyatt and Katie eating together. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she concluded that they were an item because they seemed to be really affectionate with each other. Why would they go out in public like that if they wanted to keep their relationship under wraps?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila takes the juicy tidbit to Eric and lets him know Katie and Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) son, Wyatt, are secretly seeing each other. At first, B&B spoilers suggest that Eric doesn’t believe it and decides to confront them.

Eric knows that he probably should tell Quinn about Katie and Wyatt. However, he knows Quinn will not be happy about it and could cause problems for Wyatt. So, Eric decides to talk to Wyatt and Katie alone, just to see if Sheila’s tip was right or not.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Eric walks in on Katie and Wyatt in a romantic moment, which confirms everything Sheila told him. Eric inquires how long they’ve been seeing each other, adding that no one had any idea. B&B spoilers state that Eric knew that Katie was seeing someone, but had no clue her mystery man was Wyatt.

Wyatt reveals they are really happy together and excited about their future. However, he doesn’t want his mother to know about it yet. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Quinn will not be happy about it and could try to drive a wedge between them. Against his better judgment, Eric agrees to keep the scoop away from Quinn. He encouraged Wyatt to talk to his mom about his feelings for Katie and assured him that she would come around.

Do you think Quinn will find out about Wyatt and Katie?

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS.

