’90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins: What Reality Show Do You Know Her From? Plus Spoilers

It is almost time for a new season of 90 Day Fiance, and Molly Hopkins is one of the women finding love on this season. A lot of people are going to realize that they know her from somewhere else when they see her on the show. Starcasm shared about what reality show Molly was on before 90 Day Fiance. She isn’t the first Fiance star to appear on another reality show.

Molly Hopkins was on a reality show that aired on Lifetime called Double Divas. Cynthia Richards was on this show with her as well. They are the owners of the Kennesaw, Georgia, custom lingerie shop LiviRae Lingerie. This show was on back in 2013 and had two seasons, but it didn’t come back after that.

Molly has a daughter named Olivia, which always makes the K-1 Visa process a little bit harder. This means she will have her daughter on the show, and her opinion of her mom getting married is going to matter. On this season, she has a Dominican fiance named Luis. If spoilers are correct, it looks like he came to the U.S. back in May. That would mean that they have 90 days from then to decide if they want to get married, so if the couple is married, it probably already happened. Luis told someone in a comment on a social network that he was going to be staying.

As of July, Molly and Luis stopped posting on social media. Maybe they are trying to avoid spoilers getting out, but it is a little too late for that. The new season of 90 Day Fiance will start airing on October 8 on TLC. It does look like Molly found love, but everyone will have to wait and see if it lasts for them. No word yet on how she met her man, but fans can’t wait to see all of the details.

