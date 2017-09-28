Crystal Harris Blasted Her Sex Life With Hef Prior To Their 2012 Wedding: ‘I Am Not Turned On By Hef’

Crystal Harris called off her June, 2011, wedding to Hugh Hefner and after doing so, she proceeded to participate in an interview with Howard Stern in which she bashed the Playboy magazine founder and claimed their sex life was horrible.

Although Crystal Harris and Hugh Hefner ultimately reconciled their relationship and tied the knot during a 2012 wedding in Los Angeles, Harris dropped a number of bombs about the intimate moments she had shared with Hefner and admitted that she wasn’t turned on by the then-85-year-old.

Just weeks after calling off their wedding just days before more than 300 guests were expected to attend the nuptials, Crystal Harris spoke to Howard Stern about Hugh Hefner’s use of Viagra, claiming that he wasn’t using much of it at the time because it was causing him to lose his hearing.

Crystal Harris, who starred as Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the month in December 2009, also told the radio host that Hugh Hefner lasted “about two seconds” in bed and said he “doesn’t really take off his clothes.”

“I have never seen him naked… I am not turned on by Hef. Sorry,” Crystal Harris admitted, according to a report by the Daily Mail on September 28.

While Crystal Harris had nothing but negative things to say about her sex life with Hugh Hefner in 2011, she ultimately issued a public apology to Hefner in regard to the interview after their July 2011 reconciliation.

As a report by the Hollywood Reporter revealed in 2012, Crystal Harris apologized to Hugh Hefner on Twitter after getting back together with her late partner, claiming that the interview “scared” her and labeling Howard Stern as “harsh.” She also said that she blurted out things she regretted and claimed she was unprepared for the interview.

A short time later, Hugh Hefner publicly accepted Crystal Harris’ apology but said that he didn’t blame Howard Stern.

“Crystal shouldn’t have been booked on the show at this sensitive time,” he tweeted.

During her interview with Howard Stern, Crystal Harris also said that she and Hugh Hefner had sex just once during the first two years of their relationship but according to Hefner, she likely made the comment because she knew it was what Stern wanted to hear.

