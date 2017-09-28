Watch Chicago Bears Vs. Green Bay Packers Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, & NFL Game Odds

On Thursday night, football fans will watch Bears vs. Packers via live streaming online and televised coverage as the division rivals face off for Week 4. Both teams collected wins this past Sunday, giving Chicago and Green Bay some momentum as they meet up tonight. The two teams have a historic rivalry, which is one of the oldest in professional football. Heading into tonight’s game, they’re deadlocked at 93-93 all-time with six tied games between them. Viewers can watch the game on two channels and several live stream options, including Amazon Prime for the first time ever.

This past Sunday, the fans at Soldier Field in Chicago saw the Bears (1-2) win an exciting game with plenty of crazy plays involved. Chicago was able to win 23-17 in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to a Jordan Howard rushing touchdown. Rookie Tarik Cohen was also a big part of the Bears’ win, despite the team’s botched touchdown return on a blocked field goal. Now, the Bears try to make it two in a row against Aaron Rodgers and the 2-1 Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, it seems like Chicago quarterback Mike Glennon struggled enough against the Steelers that he may be way over-matched in Green Bay tonight.

The Packers are coming off a hard-fought overtime win of their own against the winless Cincinnati Bengals. In that 27-24 victory, Aaron Rodgers racked up 313 yards and three touchdowns on 28-for-42 passing. He was also picked off once and sacked six times for a loss of 33 yards. While Chicago’s rushing game looked good in their win, Green Bay’s did not. The team achieved just 64 yards on the ground and no touchdowns. Ty Montgomery had 35 yards while Rodgers added 23.

It’s hard to argue against Green Bay having the edge over Chicago at home tonight. The team has also defeated the Seattle Seahawks to start off the season 2-1. Rodgers currently ranks second behind only Tom Brady for total yards while Green Bay’s total defense is ranked No. 10 in the league. If Green Bay shuts down the rushing game for the visitors, it could be a long game as they force Mike Glennon to try to keep up with Rodgers in terms of the passing game.

The oldest rivalry in the NFL.

192 regular season meetings. The Top 10 Moments in @ChicagoBears vs. @Packers history! #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/0MQ7wm6uxv — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2017

According to Odds Shark, the Green Bay Packers are favored to win by a touchdown at home tonight. Chicago is listed as a +300 or higher underdog while the home team Packers are -360 favorites. The over/under points total is at 44 points for the complete game. Over their last 10 meetings, Green Bay holds the 7-3 matchup advantage.

Green Bay went 2-0 against the Chicago Bears in last season’s meetings, and their last game was a narrow 30-27 loss in Chicago coming back on December 18th, 2016. Unfortunately for over/under bettors, these teams are both 5-5 against the over/under totals in their last 10 meetings. The two teams are scheduled to meet once again on Sunday, November 12th in Chicago.

Thursday night’s Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game gets started at 8:25 p.m. Eastern Time, with pre-game at 7:25 p.m. Eastern Time. To watch Thursday’s game live streaming online, viewers have several options. The game will be televised by CBS and their affiliated channels around the United States. NFL Network will also show the game on live television. Live streaming is available through CBS All-Access, SlingTV (with NFL Network), and now Amazon Prime.

To watch the game on Amazon, viewers will need to have an Amazon Prime membership. With Amazon Prime’s annual membership, customers get free shipping, as well as the ability to stream various movies, original series, and now Thursday night football games this season. More information is available at the Amazon.com website.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]