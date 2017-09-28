Amber Portwood Store: MTV Star Issues Statement After Store Is Taken Offline

Amber Portwood has been working very hard on creating a business for herself and her daughter, Leah, while filming Teen Mom OG. Over the past couple of months, Amber has been promoting her online clothing boutique, Forever Haute, and it sounds like she’s been putting that business first. When she was filming the show, Matt Baier wasn’t exactly the most supportive person. During one scene, he snapped at her for being on the phone during a business meeting. He was upset that he wasn’t getting her attention anymore, but Portwood wanted to build a business that she could pass on to her daughter one day.

But it sounds like there may be some technical trouble for Portwood, and she recently issued a statement on Twitter. The website is currently offline, and fans are wondering when they can purchase clothing again. According to a new tweet, Amber Portwood revealed that the website would be up and running soon. She apologized for the inconvenience. She had been vacationing in Hawaii with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and fulfilling orders might not have been on her mind. Perhaps the website was taken offline so she could relax a bit before flying home to start her business once again.

@beforeverhaute will be back up very soon! Sorry for the inconvenience everyone???? — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) September 27, 2017

Based on her tweet, it sounds like this technical issue is just a minor thing, and it will be back up soon. It doesn’t sound like Amber Portwood is removing the entire store because she doesn’t want to do it anymore. Even though she has broken up with Matt and found a new man, it doesn’t sound like she has any interest in closing the entire business. Perhaps the site just needed some maintenance, or maybe new products are being added. Regardless, ForeverHaute appears to be her primary focus and passion, and one can hope that Andrew supports her.

Great time at the #MTVAwards???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on May 7, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

As fans saw on Teen Mom OG, Amber wants to expand the business. She’s in the process of adding makeup products to the store as well, and one can imagine she has some big plans in regards to the future of the store.

What do you think about Amber Portwood’s online store closing down for a bit? Are you disappointed that she went on vacation and her store closed shortly after?

