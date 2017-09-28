‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami Brown ‘Resting’ After Cancer Treatment, Brown Family Siblings Spotted In California

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown is reportedly “resting” following her first round of radiation and chemotherapy treatment for late-stage lung cancer. Reports have surfaced recently that Ami Brown was released from a southern California hospital, where she has spent several weeks receiving cancer treatments. According to a source on Facebook, Ami Brown continues to rest, while the Brown family siblings have been spotted by Alaskan Bush People fans — still in California.

Despite rumors that the next new season of Alaskan Bush People was supposed to start filming soon in Colorado, a Facebook fan page for the show shared on Wednesday that Ami Brown continues to rest in California with the rest of the Brown family members. The nine members of the Brown family left Alaska to relocate to California shortly after Ami Brown’s late-stage lung cancer diagnosis. Ami Brown has been receiving weeks worth of radiation and chemotherapy at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Gossip shared on Thursday that Ami Brown is out of the hospital, but she’s still facing a grim prognosis in her battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Despite previous rumors that Ami Brown was on her deathbed, the 54-year-old Alaskan Bush People matriarch “is still here,” as noted by the Hollywood Gossip, but her “grave condition” has put off filming for Season 8. Recent photos of some of the Brown family siblings suggest that they are still in California with mom Ami and not in Colorado, which is supposed to be the new location for Browntown.

Photos from Alaskan Bush People fans have recently surfaced online, as well as photos from the Brown family siblings themselves. The photos on social media show the Brown family siblings in various parts of California. A fan photo that was taken just over a week ago and shared on a Facebook page for Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown on Wednesday shows that Noah Brown and girlfriend Rhain were spotted at a gas station in Fontana, California, which is roughly 50 miles from Los Angeles.

Another photo, this time of Matt Brown, also surfaced on social media on Wednesday and was shared by a fan page that was made for the oldest Brown family sibling. The photo was reportedly originally taken and shared by the youngest member of the Brown family, Rain Brown, on Snapchat a “couple of days ago.” The Brown family siblings have been hanging out in California and staying at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California, as mom Ami undergoes lung cancer treatment in Los Angeles.

Joshua “Bam” Brown posted a photo to his personal Facebook account last Sunday of himself with Allison Kagan, Rain Brown, and Snowbird Brown. The photo was then shared by @joshuabambambrownfanpage on Facebook, along with the caption, “Not sure where this was taken though.” Some fans speculate the “group selfie” was taken at an Eric Clapton concert in California since Rain Brown shared on Instagram on the 19th that she went to her “very first concert last night and saw Eric Clapton!”

Rain posted that she had attended Eric Clapton’s concert at The Forum indoor arena in Inglewood, California, on September 18, and apparently she didn’t attend alone. The Brown family siblings have been trying to stay busy in California amid mom Ami Brown’s ongoing cancer treatment and waiting on filming for Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People to begin. Rumors have been circulating online that the Brown family’s long-running Discovery Channel series has been canceled, and some rumors even question the authenticity of Ami Brown’s lung cancer diagnosis.

I went to my very first concert last night and saw Eric Clapton! The show was amazing! I was singing and screaming so loud my throat still hurts! #stayhappy #staystrong #ericclapton2017 #firsttime A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

In Touch Weekly recently shared that Alaskan Bush People is not likely to be canceled, especially since Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis kept fans tuning in to watch Season 7 for updates, which resulted in higher than normal ratings for the show. The Hollywood Gossip also recently shared that viewers are speculating that Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis is being “exaggerated for ratings.” The article from last week concludes that the filming hiatus for Alaskan Bush People, Season 8 is “tied to Ami Brown’s illness,” adding that “even watching television can become exhausting” from a combination of chemotherapy and cancer.

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Facebook]