JoJo Fletcher Shares Her Big Wedding Plans With Jordan Rodgers

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers met on The Bachelorette and fell in love. This couple has been doing great and now JoJo is sharing the big details about her wedding. In Touch Weekly shared that they are planning the big day and what she has figured out so far.

The couple has made it clear that they aren’t in a big rush to get married, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t already thinking about their wedding day. JoJo revealed that she has a Pinterest board that has various ideas on it. She shared that they are 100 percent committed, but they just aren’t rushing the big day.

JoJo Fletcher revealed that she isn’t sure where they want the wedding yet, but she could see it being on a beach or in the country. Right now, she is really into the rustic feel. Living in Texas, it would be easy for them to find a location and decorations to do a rustic wedding in the country. JoJo doesn’t want to get married in the heat and is thinking about a fall wedding. Considering that they aren’t getting married this year, that means their wedding is probably at least a year away if not longer.

One thing that JoJo shared is that Wells Adams and Becca Tilley will both be in their wedding. With her time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette she made some pretty great friends. A lot of other people will be invited that are from the franchise. Maybe they will decide to let Chris Harrison officiate.

JoJo didn’t talk at all about if she would have a television wedding or not. Normally, they don’t do a television wedding for a couple that waits this long after their time on the show to tie the knot. JoJo and Jordan still have a pretty big fanbase, so you never know what will happen.

Are you excited to hear that JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are going to get married? Do you feel like these two will tie the knot soon? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss watching Arie Luyendyk Jr. as The Bachelor starting in January of 2018.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]