‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Threatens Dad Over Theft, Victor Exposes Christian’s Paternity?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is in for a huge shocker during the week of October 2. Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) will complete his plan with Victor Newman (Eric Breaden), which means that Nick will be left broke. Y&R spoilers suggest that Victor is downright giddy waiting for Nick to discover the money is missing.

According to Soap Central, Nick goes to make a purchase, only to find he doesn’t have the money to cover it. As you can imagine, Nick will be shocked and confused to where his cash has gone. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor falsely believes that Nick doesn’t deserve the Newman “perks” and the best way to put him in his place is to take his money away.

At first, the Y&R spoilers suggest that Nick will think it ‘s a bank error and heads there to clear the confusion up. After speaking to his banker, he realizes that his account was drained. It shouldn’t take him long to figure out that Victor is behind the theft.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick was counting on using the $500 million for the expansion project with Noah (Robert Adamson). Victor’s money grab scheme will set back his plans until he can sort the mess out.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick will head to confront Victor about why he is acting so nasty to him. They’ve battled before, but it’s never taken this kind of turn. If Victor keeps up acting this way towards Nick, he could reveal a shocker to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor helped Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) fake her death and escape. If they do team up, it could leave Nick devastated. As the Young and the Restless viewers know, Victor has a secret weapon, and he’s prepared to use it at any moment.

Victor could reveal that Christian isn’t his son but Adam’s child. And, that’s not all either as Chelsea had known about the scoop since Dr. Anderson (Elizabeth Bogush) faked Christian’s death almost two years ago. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that the scoop will rattle Nick and may even end his relationship with Chelsea.

Do you think Victor will disclose Christian’s paternity shocker?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]