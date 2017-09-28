Robert Pattinson Still Wants FKA Twigs As Wife, ‘Good Time’ Star Puts Kristen Stewart In Past

It looks like Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs are still on for their wedding. Right after the release of Good Time and the 31-year-old actor receiving a heap of good reviews, their fans thought that the couple was on the brink of breaking up. When Robert and FKA twigs were seen separately with different people, it seemed only a matter of time that the couple went their separate ways. However, it looks like the Brits have decided to keep their wedding plans moving forward.

Good Time is helping Robert Pattinson finally move away from the image that the Twilight series has imposed on him — an ex-boyfriend of Kristen Stewart and a teenage heartthrob. The review of his performance impressed critics all across the board, many calling him “one of today’s most gifted performers” and “scary good.”

To ride this momentum, the Twilight alum has also been gracing magazine covers, portraying himself in a gender fluid and artsy ways. Kristen Stewart, who moved on from her Twilight reputation earlier, highlighted her sexuality and indie leanings to get herself on a different Hollywood track, and it looks like Robert Pattinson is taking a page out of her book.

He also has been associating with other ladies who aren’t his fiancee. Last month, he was seen out on an intimate dinner with Katy Perry, his old flame, at WeHo in the restaurant at the Sunset Tower Hotel. He also was seen taking a walk with his co-star Mia Goth, who has been linked with Shia LaBeouf.

Robert Pattinson is on the cover of Wonderland Magazine, although you probably didn't recognize him in a pink wig. https://t.co/r9xRPiBrLJ pic.twitter.com/yre2sZFOgE — E! News (@enews) September 21, 2017

However, after all the ups and downs that the new movie has brought, it looks like Robert Pattinson still wants FKA twigs as his wife.

“They recently took a break but decided they missed each other and needed to be together,” said a source, according to Life & Style Magazine. “So he moved into her home in London’s East End, and now he wants to give her the wedding of her dreams.”

Most people blamed Kristen Stewart for distracting Good Time actor away from his fiancee, saying that they have “become very close again” in the light of the new movie. In public though, it seems like the 27-year-old actress is spending more time with her girlfriend of 10 months, Stella Maxwell.

“Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell kept more casual profiles on Monday afternoon as they enjoyed a bit of shopping after lunch in Los Angeles,” reports the Daily Mail. “The romantic duo stopped for fresh flowers before heading off on another adventure in the city of angels.”

The lesbian couple has been all over the world as the Victoria’s Secret model has been walking the runways of various fashion week shows. Now, they are back on the West Coast, where Kristen returns to unwind after every big tour.

