Kim K’s Paris Robbery Mastermind Sends Apology Letter Days Before Heist Anniversary: ‘I’m Moved By Your Tears’

Just days before the anniversary of Kim Kardashian’s traumatic Paris heist, the man behind the crime reportedly sent an apology letter to the reality star.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that Kim’s legal team in France has received a handwritten letter from 60-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache — the robbery’s mastermind.

According to the gossip site, Khedache’s letter, which was written in French, reportedly acknowledges the aftermath of the heist to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Apparently, the mastermind is well aware of the emotional torment and psychological damage to Kim caused by the Paris robbery in October 2016.

The gossip outlet cited the translated version of the apology letter, where Khedache expressed his regret for doing such horrific act on Kim. He also claimed that after seeing Kardashian in tears, he was truly “moved” and “touched”.

“I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears.”

The seemingly heartfelt letter also addressed the effects of the heist to Kim’s family, particularly her husband and kids. Khedache ended his note with an apology and hoped that the reality star will soon be able to put the past behind.

“Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones. I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”

@tsingapore A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Despite the sincere tone of Khedache’s apology letter, Kim Kardashian is reportedly not having any of it. According to TMZ, the 36-year-old mother of two dismissed the apology as “hollow,” adding that the suspect is only trying to appear remorseful ahead of the trial.

It was also noted that the letter was initially sent to the judge who later forwarded it to Kim’s lawyers.

That highlighter though…. Medium Kit on kkwbeauty.com @kkwbeauty A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

The mastermind’s sudden apology came just days before the first anniversary of Kim Kardashian’s $10 million-heist, which took place in Paris during Fashion Week in October 2016.

To recall, the reality star was gagged and robbed at gunpoint by five masked intruders who stormed into her temporary Paris residence. Kim was robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry, including her famous engagement ring.

The KKW Beauty owner was reportedly tied up and locked in her bathroom during the robbery. The mother of two “begged for her life” at that time, telling the culprits that she had children at home.

Following the terrifying incident, Kim Kardashian took a three-month-long social media hiatus and swear not show off her extravagant lifestyle.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]