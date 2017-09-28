‘Vikings’ Season 5 New Trailer Teases A New Conquest Ahead Of Premiere Date

Vikings Season 5 has yet to be released, but a sixth season has been confirmed. The latest trailer teases Flocki’s conquest as he marvels at a great waterfall in the newly discovered territory. Season 5 of Vikings release date is November 29, and the premiere will be a two-hour special.

It seems like Flocki, who lost his wife during the invasion of England, is on a solo journey to explore unknown lands. The talented shipbuilder seems to be amazed at the sight of the waterfall and appears to have a religious experience as a human form is shaped from the water before his eyes. There are rumors that Flocki, played by Gustaf Skarsgard, may be leaving the series in the fifth season. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

Vikings Season 5 will feature 20 episodes and will likely be divided into two parts as with the previous season. A sneak peek of the upcoming season shows Ivar apologizing for murdering his brother Sigurd in a fit of rage.

His apology is unlikely to have any effect, as the Comic-Con trailer for Season 5 of Vikings teases a civil war among Ragnar’s sons. Ivar’s ambition is to become the king of Kattegat even if he needs to slaughter his brothers to achieve it.

Ivar will also settle his feud with the new character Heahmund in England, who was introduced in the finale of Season 4. Heahmund, played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers, is a religious warrior who will attempt to unite England against foreign invaders, and Bjorn is set to explore North Africa with his team of explorers.

Vikings creator Michael Hirst revealed that Bjorn Ironside explored what is now Tunisia, which is situated near the northern end of the Sahara Desert, according to Entertainment Weekly. However, the scenes of Bjorn in the desert were filmed in Morocco.

Ragnar Lothbrook will not appear in Season 5 of Vikings as a ghost or otherwise, according to reports. The trailer teases that the consequences of Ragnar’s death have not been played out. Lagertha forms an unlikely alliance with one of Ragnar’s son’s while King Harald Finehair aligns himself with Ivar during the civil war.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]