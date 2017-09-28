‘The View’ Shakeup: Meghan McCain Officially Added As Co-Host

The View lost a co-host last week which has prompted speculation about who would be joining the panel. Meghan McCain was tossed around a lot, especially because she would have her conservative take on things. The panel has been one-sided for the last week, and the network knows balance is key. When Jedidiah Bila left The View abruptly, fans didn’t know what to expect.

According to Variety, Meghan McCain will be joining The View as a co-host in October. This is supposed to even out the balance of liberals and conservatives on the panel. McCain has been in the television world before as she was a contributor for Fox News at one point. Not only is she a well-known conservative, she is also the daughter of Senator John McCain. She has sat in on The View before, so she knows how things will work. Talk has suggested that the ladies are fond of Meghan and many of them highly respect her father as well.

Meghan McCain has been active in the political world for years. She became especially vocal when Donald Trump commented about her father on a negative level, fighting back to defend him. The woman on The View commended McCain for her stance as well. Her social media page had become a place to be heard, as she fights for what she believes is right. Recently, she lashed out at Trump again over another comment he made about her ailing father. The McCains are dealing with a bleak diagnosis for John McCain and Meghan is not going to let anyone disrespect her father.

We are a ride or die family. I am, always have been, and always will be insanely proud of my the man my father is. pic.twitter.com/CzFD7V5dzQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 23, 2017

Adding Meghan McCain is something the executives hope will bring in higher ratings. The View is up higher than it’s been in three years. The election and the flood of Donald Trump topics have helped the women to rise. There is hope that McCain will give The View a similar feeling to when Elisabeth Hasselbeck was at the table. With a more conservative-based co-host sitting at the table, there may be some balance that viewers have felt was lacking.

No official air date has been given for Meghan McCain’s first appearance on The View yet. ABC declined to comment, which is typical in situations like this. October is expected to be the month McCain joins the ladies at the table. With the high turnaround rate for co-hosts in recent years, The View executives are hopeful Meghan McCain will stick around.

