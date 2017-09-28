‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Will Have Meredith Grey Returning To Familiar Territory — As The Other Woman!

Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy is almost here, and the changes are leading the show back to familiar territory. With the unexpected return of Megan Hunt, does this mean that Meredith will be the other woman again?

It’s been quite a few years, but die-hard Grey’s fans remember how the series started and played out during the first few seasons when Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was the other woman after McDreamy’s wife Addison returned to Seattle. That storyline may seem like forever ago, but it’s the exact place Meredith could find herself in the upcoming season.

However, this time it’s Meredith’s boyfriend Nathan (Martin Henderson) and the unexpected return of his former girlfriend Megan (now played by Abigail Spencer) that could put Dr. Grey in “other woman” territory.

Megan, who is Dr. Owen Hunt’s sister, had been missing for ten years and presumed dead. But, at the end of last season, she arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in a helicopter, and it resulted in looks of worry from Meredith and Nathan.

Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Debbie Allen recently told TV Guide, “They both had a similar experience [losing their partners], but now this experience for Nathan is not even possible for her. Derek is not coming back. She will be re-examining and figuring out what’s important in her life and how she will move on emotionally.”

Will Meredith take a step back and let Nathan figure things out with his old flame or will she decide to fight for her relationship?

The return of Megan doesn’t just affect Meredith and Nathan, but also her brother Owen (Kevin McKidd), who has been thinking about her non-stop since she went missing. With his sister suddenly back in his life, he is revitalized.

Coming back with Megan is Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) who made no secret about her interest in Owen before she left. But now, Dr. Hunt is married to Amelia and Dr. Altman has the potential to complicate their brand new, yet troubled relationship.

To be sure, changes are coming to Grey Sloan, and fans will have to wait and see how everything will impact their favorite characters.

The two-hour Season 14 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday, September 28, on ABC. Check out a sneak peek below.

[Featured Image by ABC]