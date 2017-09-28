‘Girls Next Door’ Cast Member Bridget Marquardt Reacts To Hefner’s Death On Twitter

Bridget Marquardt is heartbroken over the recent death of her former boyfriend, Hugh Hefner.

After the official Twitter page of Playboy magazine announced their founder’s passing last night, Bridget Marquardt took to her own Twitter page to share a throwback photo of herself and Hugh Hefner. In the caption, the model told her fans and followers that she was “forever grateful” for all of the memories she shared with her ex-boyfriend.

As fans will recall, Bridget Marquardt began dating Hugh Hefner years ago and some of their romance was chronicled during the first few seasons of E!’s Girls Next Door.

Bridget Marquardt first began living at the Playboy mansion in 2002 but she didn’t divorce her husband until years later. As she once explained, she and her former husband, Chad Marquardt, got married when she was just 23-years-old but separated after she decided to move to Los Angeles and pursue her dreams.

Following her move to the mansion, Bridget Marquardt began filming E!’s Girls Next Door with Hugh Hefner’s other girlfriends at the time, Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson. Then, in January 2009, seven years after moving into Hefner’s home, Marquardt left the mansion and later began dating her now-fiance, Nick Carpenter.

Earlier this year, Bridget Marquardt opened up about her fertility struggles during an interview on Australia’s The Morning Show. As she explained, she’s undergone numerous failed fertility treatments and three rounds of in-vitro fertilization. She also said that she had her eggs frozen nearly a decade ago.

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboypic.twitter.com/RkHje7h0Un — Bridget Marquardt (@Bridget) September 28, 2017

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kendra Wilkinson released a statement about Hugh Hefner’s death just hours after it was announced by Holly Madison has remained completely silent. In her statement to E! News, Wilkinson told the outlet that Hefner changed her life and made her the woman she is today. She also said that she was thankful for their friendship and the time they spent together.

Following their breakup, Wilkinson went on to marry her now-husband, Hank Baskett, and the couple shares two children together.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]