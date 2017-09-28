Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Health Crisis And Fans Tell Her To ‘Toughen Up Cupcake’

Bethenny Frankel has been flying around the country to help people in need, as she wanted to extend a hand in the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. However, when she learned about the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, she decided to help there as well. Frankel has been flying around the country, visiting the places affected by natural disasters. She recently traveled to Mexico to assist victims of the recent earthquake, but she’s been dealing with some personal issues as well.

Frankel recently opened up about having pain in her back. On Twitter, she revealed that carrying supplies, flying so much, and working around the clock to send support had her in pain. She recently went to the doctor to learn that she has spinosis and bulging discs in her back. This diagnosis comes just days after she had another surgery after being diagnosed with cancer. While she should be relaxing, Bethenny is working to help others in need. One would think that fans would have sympathy for her.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel isn’t getting much support when it comes to her health. When she recently opened up about her diagnosis, people were rather mean as if she was looking for attention.

“The verdict is spinosis & a bulging 6&7 discs. What housewife wants to take me out back & shoot me? #Messed,” Frankel revealed on Twitter.

Hittin' the streets A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

“Toughen up cupcake. Millions of us have had same 4 yrs., ur not special. Ur getting up there in age like it or not,” one follower wrote to her, while another told her to stop complaining, writing, “Do you mean spinal stenosis? I have that with my L4 & 5 And sciatica. Stop complaining, you have an unlimited supply of wine!”

Perhaps fans are being harsh towards her because they know she can take it. Bethenny is often dishing out harsh comments on The Real Housewives of New York and perhaps people think she can handle being told to suck it up. But Frankel does get emotional when she’s going through a health crisis. While filming The Real Housewives of New York last year, she had to have surgery because she was bleeding all over the place. She didn’t think it was fun when the doctor inquired about a living will, especially since she still felt so young. Her fans are telling her a different story, revealing she needs to toughen up as her health will only get worse as she gets older.

What do you think about Bethenny Frankel’s followers telling her to toughen up after a rough week? Are you surprised how harsh they are being, considering everything she has done this week, including a cancer-related surgery?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]