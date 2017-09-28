Joanna Gaines Ending ‘Fixer Upper’ To Become A Lifestyle Mogul And Martha Stewart Is Not Happy About It

The stars of Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines, made a shocking announcement this week: the couple is ending their popular show after Season 5. With Mrs. Gaines and her Magnolia brand leaving HGTV, does this mean she is planning to dethrone Martha Stewart as America’s favorite lifestyle expert?

On the couple’s website, the Gaines’s shared with fans, “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

Fixer Upper is the most watched show on the HGTV network and will be ending at the height of its popularity. Going out on a high note will most likely launch Joanna Gaines to a larger network and give her the ability to market her brand to a bigger audience.

Even though Gaines, 39, has just four years of TV experience, she has quickly grown her business into a multi-million dollar brand; and, according to a source at In Touch, Martha Stewart see Gaines as competition and is worried that the Texas native could take her place as the queen of interior design.

Thank you all for watching, caring and cheering us on these past few years. We are overwhelmed by your support and your kindness. You have become a part of our story forever. Season 5 of Fixer Upper is scheduled to start airing in November and we really have saved the best for last!

Stewart, 76, has been a household name for more than three decades and has built a $300 million empire featuring magazines, books, a Target home decor line, and a hit TV show with Snoop Dogg.

Gaines could be on her way to Stewart-level status if she keeps up the pace that she has been at for the last few years. She owns an up-and-coming brand worth $8 million; and, also has a magazine, a Target line, books, and a hit TV show with her husband. In addition to their media and retail success, the couple also owns a renovation business, a real estate company, and a Waco-based boutique.

Now that they are leaving their show, LA-based producer Geoff Skinner says it would make sense for the pair to go the route of Rachel Ray, which would be a talk show and major product line.

One thing is for sure when it comes to any new Joanna Gaines project – shiplap will be involved!

The final season of Fixer Upper premieres in November.

[Featured Image by HGTV]