The Shannon Twins: Karissa And Kristina Appear On ‘GMA’ After Hef’s Death

Karissa and Kristina Shannon, also known as Playboy magazine’ss Shannon twins, taped an interview for Good Morning America just hours after Hugh Hefner’s death was confirmed.

As fans of Playboy will recall, Karissa and Kristina Shannon appeared in the magazine as Playmates in its 2009 July/August issue after moving into the famous Playboy mansion one year prior as two of Hugh Hefner’s three girlfriends. The third girlfriend, Crystal Harris, later became Hefner’s wife.

This morning, September 28, as news of Hugh Hefner’s death began swirling, Karissa and Kristina Shannon took to their Instagram pages and shared an image from Good Morning America. Also in their posts, Karissa and Kristina Shannon confirmed that they had filmed a segment for the show and asked for their fans and followers to refrain from sharing any negative comments on their posts.

“Please be respectful and be kind! No negative posts,” they each wrote.

After the posts were shared, they received tons of kind messages from fans in honor of their late boyfriend.

After appearing on E’s Girls Next Door with Crystal Harris for two seasons, Karissa and Kristina Shannon went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, Botched, and Cocked, and made a brief appearance on a 2016 episode of E!’s Rob & Chyna.

Following Hugh Hefner’s death, Karissa and Kristina Shannon spoke to The Blast about his death, claiming their faces were swollen from all the crying they’ve been doing since learning the news.

Although Karissa and Kristina Shannon were inconsolable after hearing the confirmation of their former boyfriend’s passing, they told the outlet that they found peace in the fact that Hefner had lived his life to the fullest and had a positive outlook on the afterlife. As they explained, Hefner always said that he wasn’t afraid of death and knew he would go at the right time.

He also said, in true fashion, “There is no heaven without sex.”

“He was everything to us. No matter what happened in our lives he was always number one and ALWAYS had our back,” Karissa and Kristina Shannon said in a statement. “Our love we shared was unconditional something many don’t get to experience in life. He helped us understand who we were. We had enough memories and fun to last forever!”

Hugh Hefner will be laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park alongside the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Bettie Page.

Before Hugh Hefner’s romance with Karissa and Kristina Shannon, he was involved in a longtime relationship with Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson, and Bridget Marquardt, which was documented on early seasons of Girls Next Door.

