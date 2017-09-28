Markle Unknown In Childhood L.A. Neighborhood, ‘Meghan Who?’ Known Mainly Because Of Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the new “it” couple of the royal family, and the Suits actress, who was formerly known mainly for her role on the hit legal drama and her humanitarian work, is now mainly spoken of as “the girlfriend of Prince Harry.”

Despite the beauty being somewhat familiar to the majority of North Americans, Markle reportedly only found her way onto the radar of some Los Angeles natives once she and the prince went public. Markle was raised in the neighborhood of View Park, and although Meghan longs for the sunshine of her hometown, as she mainly resides in Toronto and London now, her neighbors were not entirely familiar with the star until she was linked to the prince.

BBC notes words of residents from Markle’s childhood territory.

“In View Park, neighbours were surprised to hear of the royal connection. ‘Meghan who?’ was a common response, as they walked their dogs or exercised.”

When asked if they believed the Queen would ever visit, responding residents’ interest in the actress was peaked, stating “Wouldn’t that be something?”

A 19-year-old woman named Antonia said, “I’ve heard of her but I didn’t know she lived around here.”

There is no question that Prince Harry, once one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, has put Meghan Markle and her reputation on the map in a grandiose manner. Markle has not been shy about sharing that she has always been about working hard and not being someone who sits back while circumstances are easy.

The publication reminds readers of the beauty’s words regarding her lifestyle and her efforts from her former website, The Tig, and her humanitarian efforts.

“I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches – I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works,” Meghan stated.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands while walking through Nathan Phillips Square moments ago https://t.co/x04cEMljgj pic.twitter.com/i6b7IWrhAA — CP24 (@CP24) September 25, 2017

Markle has also been open about what life has been like as a mixed-race woman in entertainment and the spotlight, plus how it affected her childhood.

“While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that,” the star continued. Additionally, Markle adds that she is now able to voice her pride in being a strong and confident mixed-race woman.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first went public with their relationship last fall and made appearances at a number of events, such as the weddings of friends and Kate Middleton’s sister’s wedding this past spring. Most recently, the popular duo has made a public appearance in Toronto at the Invictus Games, as Global News reported.

Prince Harry and girlfriend, actor Meghan Markle, seen holding hands in public for first time at Invictus Gameshttps://t.co/GSwbzWr2pZ pic.twitter.com/j3gcg4YPxs — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 25, 2017

[Featured Image By Chris Jackson/ Getty Images]