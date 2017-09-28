Hugh Hefner Wife: Crystal Stays Silent About His Death As Son Cooper Releases Statement

Hugh Hefner’s wife, Crystal Harris, has not yet released a statement in regard to her husband’s passing.

On September 28, news of the Playboy founder’s death was shared and a short time later, his son, Cooper Hefner, released a statement to press, confirming that his father lived an exceptional and impactful life and would be missed by many, including his wife Crystal Harris, his children, including Cooper, David, Marston, and Christie, and everyone at Playboy Enterprises.

According to a report by the U.K.’s Mirror, Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris had an up and down relationship which began after his longterm romance with Holly Madison came to an end. As fans of the publisher will recall, Hefner dated Madison for several years and during their relationship, she appeared on E!’s Girls Next Door alongside Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson. Then, after their split, Crystal Harris began starring on a later season of the show with Karissa and Kristina Shannon.

Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris began dating one another in 2009 but following their December 2010 engagement, the model called of their June 2011 wedding after getting cold feet. As the Mirror explained, more than 300 guests were set to attend the ceremony but were told just five days in advance that their would be no wedding.

A short time later, Crystal Harris publicly slammed her husband’s bedroom skills when she proclaimed that she and Hugh Hefner had sex just one time — and for only “two seconds.”

“Then I was just over it. I was like, ‘Ahhh.’ I was over it,” Harris explained.

A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Despite Crystal Harris’ despicable comments, she and Hugh Hefner ultimately reunited and on Twitter, he told his fans and followers that he wanted to spend “whatever time I have left” with her.

“This time around is amazing… I’m very happy and Hef’s very happy and we’re excited,” Crystal Harris said of her second wedding.

Crystal Harris does have an active Twitter account but her tweets have been made private. As for Instagram, the model doesn’t appear to be active on the social media platform. Instead, during their marriage, Hugh Hefner was the one who shared images of their life together with his many fans and followers.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]