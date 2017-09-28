Angelina Jolie Is Ready For Love? ‘Tomb Raider’ Star Has Not Dated Since Her Split From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt over a year ago, and since then she has focused on her children and adjusting to life as a single mom. With so much time passing since her split, could the Tomb Raider star be ready to date again?

According to a Hollywood Life insider, Jolie is getting things back to normal, she’s even going grocery shopping for the family on her own. But, just because things are returning to the way they were, it doesn’t mean she is ready for a new man in her life.

“Angelina really hasn’t thought about getting into a new relationship,” said the source. “It’s just not where her head is at. All of Angelina’s focus has been on the kids, and ensuring that they are healthy and happy.”

The source goes on to say that Jolie is “actually looking forward to the future once again.”

Over the past month, Angelina Jolie has re-emerged into the public eye after taking a year off for her family to make the adjustments needed after her separation from Pitt. The actress and her six children (Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox, and Vivienne, nine) have been busy walking various red carpets to promote her new film First They Killed My Father.

The movie, which Jolie wrote, produced, and directed, tells the story of Loung Ung, a political activist who grew up under the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. In interviews, Jolie has implied that her work on the project was the catalyst for her divorce filing.

When speaking to The New York Times, Jolie said Loung survived the horrors she faced because she had so much love in her life. She said that is something she never wants to forget. She later revealed that she has never received more support in her life than what she has experienced recently with her children.

Many considered that comment to be throwing shade on her ex-husband.

As for Pitt, insiders claim he is ready to move on. The Fight Club actor has reportedly quit drinking (something he claimed to do way too much of during his marriage) and is ready to find love again.

Pitt and Jolie’s divorce is not yet final, and the court proceedings are sealed. However, as of now, it seems Angelina Jolie has full custody of the children and Brad Pitt has visitation rights.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]