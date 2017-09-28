Joy-Anna Duggar Shotgun Wedding Confirmed? ‘Counting On’ Star Looked Miserable Wedding Planning

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth may have just confirmed their shotgun wedding. On this week’s episodes of Counting On, Forsyth admitted that he and Joy-Anna broke a few of the family’s strict courting rules before tying the knot. Is this confirmation that Joy-Anna got pregnant before the wedding?

According to Radar Online, Forsyth explained how he and Joy-Anna missed curfew a few times and violated the three-second hug rule. The reality star admitted that it was easy to break some of the rules though he stopped short of saying anything about premarital sex. The couple decided to move their wedding date up this year and officially tied the knot three months ago.

Rumors of a shotgun wedding gained ground after Joy-Anna and Austin recently announced their pregnancy. Many fans thought Joy-Anna looked further along than three months and likely got pregnant prior to her wedding night. There’s no telling if Joy-Anna and Austin were expecting before exchanging vows, but there is evidence that Joy-Anna was scared to get hitched.

On the latest episode of Counting On, OK Magazine reports that Joy-Anna Duggar looked unhappy while shopping for her wedding dress. Jessa Duggar brushed off the bad outing by explaining how her sister has never enjoyed shopping, but Joy-Anna later admitted that she was experiencing a lot of emotions at the time. In fact, the Counting On star confessed that she got overwhelmed while looking at wedding dresses and needed to call Forsyth to vent her frustration.

“I called Austin and was like, ‘I don’t know what I want, and I feel bad because I don’t think any of these dresses are going to work, and Miss Renee has been working for such a long time,'” Joy-Anna explained.

can't help but smiling after revealing our blessed news to ya'll A post shared by Joy-Anna Forsyth (@joyanna_forsyth) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Joy-Anna’s mood changed after her conversation with Forsyth. Not only did she appear much calmer about shopping, but she also picked out a dress for her big day. The dress’s top, however, was a little too revealing for the Duggar family, so Renee swapped it out for a more conservative look.

Joy-Anna has not commented on the rumors that she was scared about the wedding. The couple also hasn’t said anything about the shotgun wedding, despite receiving a lot of backlash from fans on social media. We can only hope that Joy-Anna and Forsyth eventually come clean with the truth.

New episodes of Counting On air Monday nights on TLC.

