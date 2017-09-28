Javi Marroquin Slowly Distancing Himself From ‘Teen Mom 2’ And The Public Eye?

Javi Marroquin isn’t really filming Teen Mom 2 on this current season of the show, as he and Kailyn Lowry divorced last year. They are trying to figure out how to co-parent their son, Lincoln, and give Javi time with Isaac. Last week, Javi announced that he was taking both Lincoln and Isaac to Disney World, and both of the boys appeared to be excited about the trip. But it sounds like the trip may be a sign of something new for Javi. Not only is he focusing more on Isaac and his family, but it appears that he’s also taking a step away from the fame.

Marroquin isn’t filming “Teen Mom 2” as much now that they are divorced. In addition, he isn’t as active on social media anymore. It appears that Javi Marroquin has deleted his Twitter account a few weeks ago and he doesn’t post as much to his other platforms. His Instagram account was updated earlier this week when he was at Disney with his sons, but it sounds like he’s enjoying his time with his sons in Florida. Maybe he doesn’t want to update his social media so fans can see where he is. Earlier this week, he revealed that he had spent the day at the waterpark but didn’t post photos until they were back at the hotel.

Back in our room going through some of these gopro pics ???????? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

It is possible that Javi Marroquin doesn’t want to log on to Twitter to face harsh accusations from Teen Mom 2 viewers. A few weeks ago, he was in New York and he ran into his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. Since he’s divorced, many fans feel that they would make a great couple and they pushed for them to start dating. They never talked about what happened between them, but it sounds like Kailyn Lowry isn’t happy about hearing rumors. He is indeed single, so he can do what he wants. Perhaps the criticism from Lowry supporters is the reason why he’s no longer on Twitter.

What do you think about Javi Marroquin slowly distancing himself from the public eye? Do you think he wants to remove himself from the fame now that he’s not really filming Teen Mom 2 anymore?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]