Kendall Jenner Boyfriend: Blake Griffin Accused Of Battery After Allegedly Hitting A Fan

Kendall Jenner’s new boyfriend may be bad news.

According to a new report, the Los Angeles Clippers player was accused of battery against a fan named Daniel Shuman in 2014 after an alleged incident at a nightclub in Las Vegas in October of that year.

On September 28, Radar Online obtained a police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which revealed that on October 19, 2014, Blake Griffin came face to face with Daniel Shuman at the popular TAO Nightclub, where the athlete alleged grabbed Shuman’s phone out of his hand after seeing that he had taken a photo.

“Griffin squeezed hard until Schuman let go of the phone,” the reporting officer wrote. “Griffin then placed his left hand around the side of Schuman’s neck and squeezed hard until Schuman let go of the phone.”

As Kendall Jenner’s new love interest reportedly squeezed the fan’s neck, he supposedly began threatening him before getting a hold of the phone and scrolling through it. Griffin then told Shuman to leave the club before a member of the TAO Nightclub’s security team arrived.

While the team member attempted to have Shuman taken out of the club, Blake Griffin reportedly continued to hold onto him until Shuman began complaining that he was hurting him. From there, Griffin reportedly let go of the man but allegedly slapped him before he was able to leave the venue.

According to Radar Online‘s report, Shuman filed out a report with TAO NIghtclub’s security team on the night his encounter with Griffin took place but didn’t contact police until 14 hours later because he was too “scared” to go to them right away. As for any visible injuries, the police report said there were none at the time of the police report filing and the case was later dismissed.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were first seen together in August after Jenner’s romance with rapper ASAP Rocky appeared to come to a close. Since then, the couple has stepped out numerous times, often during back-to-back nights, in Los Angeles and New York City.

Kendall Jenner and her sisters, including Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. No word on when the series will return to the E! network.

