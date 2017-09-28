Teresa Giudice Is Unhappy With Husband Joe Giudice; Is She Headed For Divorce Amid ‘RHONJ’ Season 8?

In her new book, Teresa Giudice makes it clear that she is not happy with her husband Joe Giudice but is she headed for divorce as she prepares for the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Standing Strong, Teresa Giudice tells readers that she’s upset with her husband Joe, the father of her four daughter, and says she’s not going to hide her feelings towards him any longer.

“I’m still not happy with Joe,” Teresa Giudice wrote in her new book, according to a report by Radar Online on September 28. “Actually, that’s the understatement of the friggin’ century. And I’m not going to hide it anymore!”

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice were sentenced to prison time years ago after being found guilty of bank and wire fraud. Since then, Giudice has served an 11-month prison term while her husband is currently in the midst of a 41-month prison term at the Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey.

During his time behind bars, Joe Giudice has reportedly become extremely paranoid about his wife’s outings and in her book, she recalled a time when he questioned her about where she was and who she was with during a visit to the emergency room with her father.

As for their crimes, Teresa Giudice told readers that her husband has yet to take any accountability for what he’s done. Instead, he’s put the blame on their accountant, who he says filled out their tax filings incorrectly. Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice says that her husband should have checked up on their paperwork before signing it, which he didn’t do.

Teresa Giudice also said that her husband often puts the blame on her and noted that she doesn’t feel bad at all that he is currently sitting in a prison cell.

Although Teresa Giudice has not yet confirmed plans for a split, she discussed the relationship between herself and Joe Giudice, claiming that they are lacking when it comes to their communication.

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her co-stars, including Dolores Catania, Danielle Staub, Siggy Flicker, Melissa Gorga, and new cast member Margaret Josephs, tune into the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

