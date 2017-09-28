Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Marriage Misery And Divorce Rumors Soar As ‘KUWTK’ Star Does Solo Daddy Duty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced rumors that their relationship is on the rocks for years. Even before Kanye proposed to Kim (a romantic moment that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras conveniently captured), West and Kardashian were rumored to be having problems. But ever since Kanye’s highly publicized hospitalization and Kim’s terrifying robbery, the couple has been the subject of even more reports of marriage challenges and divorce warnings.

Kanye West Does Daddy Duty Without Kim Kardashian

X17 told readers that West has been seen taking on the role of daddy to his son Saint, with Kardashian notably absent. Describing Kanye as looking a “little stressed,” the publication noted that the sighting of Kim’s husband doing daddy duty at the studio in California comes amid increasing rumors of marriage problems.

Kardashian and West recently enjoyed an anniversary celebration, but even that occasion was hit by the ongoing speculation that Kim and Kanye have “basically been living separate lives,” noted X17. And it didn’t help that Kanye was alone with his son at the studio, with Kardashian and the couple’s daughter North reportedly not in sight. The allegations about their marriage problems have led to questions about what will happen when their third baby arrives.

“Many are wondering if they’re really ready for baby #3 when their surrogate gives birth this January.”

An insider quoted by the publication described Kim’s and Kanye’s marriage as “still shaky as hell.”

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Ready For Third Baby?

In addition, the source questioned whether Kardashian and West truly are prepared for what a third baby involves.

“The notion they’re ready for another baby— maybe even more than one — is so irresponsible and downright crazy.”

Some celebrity parents hire nannies and depend on those employees to do most of the work involved with having kids. But Kim’s and Kanye’s children “aren’t the types of kids who’ll accept being dumped with a nanny,” added the insider. Consequently, Kardashian allegedly suffers from “meltdowns,” according to the source. But the couple also reportedly has a problem communicating their plans for parenting, which may be why West reportedly looked so stressed when he was seen doing solo daddy duty with his son.

However, the insider said that Kim is the one who takes on the majority of daily responsibility for their children. Kanye is seen as “vulnerable and stressed-out with work,” leaving Kardashian to manage the children, added the insider. X17 also noted the reports about West’s lawsuit.

“[Kanye] is also worried about those secret recordings at the center of his $10 million lawsuit with his…insurers, which allegedly document his drug use.”

But although the lawsuit is relatively new, the reports of Kim’s and Kanye’s marriage misery are not.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Doomed To Fail’ In ‘Horrific’ Marriage?

On September 28, the Cheat Sheet published a list of “horrific celebrity marriages doomed to fail.” Among the 15 celebrity marriages that the publication claimed appear to be heading for failure, West and Kardashian were near the top of the list. Kim and Kanye have maintained their relationship, but they repeatedly face speculation about just how long their marriage can last.

“It’s hard to deny it — it’s surprising that these two have lasted so long.”

However, the Cheat Sheet also pointed out that Kardashian and West have faced rumors of marriage problems and divorce counseling for months, making it challenging to separate fact from fiction. The repeated reports of relationship problems, however, caused the publication to predict that Kim and Kanye will be “splitting sooner rather than later.”

us A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Kim recently stepped up to share a different perspective on her life, however. After a decade of watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans tend to feel as if they not only know but are part of the famous clan. But Kardashian just gave a new interview with the Singapore edition of the New York Times Style magazine that provided what Bustle described as a “friendly reminder that apart from those who are actually part of her close-knit circle, nobody really knows her or her family.”

Kim Kardashian Defends ‘KUWTK’ Clan

Talking with the publication, Kim admitted that the world of social media makes fans feel as if they have access to her personal life and the lives of her family. But Kardashian also confessed that although she used to stress about what her followers assumed from viewing her social media posts, she has let go of that obsession.

“It’s funny — so much can go on at home but if you don’t post about it, people think it never happened.”

For those who think that Kim not posting a photo of herself with Kylie Jenner means that she’s fighting with her little sister, Kardashian said that she’s stopped worrying about the inevitable assumptions made by her fans. So for followers who try to read between the caption lines when Kim posts a photo of herself without Kanye, Kardashian has a message. She isn’t stressed.

“It’s not what consumes me anymore, like how it used to,” summed up Kim.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]