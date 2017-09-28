Is Kylie Jenner Ready To Marry Travis Scott? The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star’s Parents Are Worried

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are the most outspoken of all the family members, so it should come as no surprise that they have been talking about their boyfriends and businesses for months. Now with the news that the Life of Kylie star is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, is she getting hitched soon?

The reality TV actress had been candid with Daily Mail in the past about her future. She wanted to raise kids with the “Antidote” singer, but now it looks like Kylie Jenner is not interested in getting married.

“Travis and I always talk about babies, but it doesn’t mean we are getting married,” Kylie told the news outlet.

Despite reportedly being five months pregnant, the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami beauty has zero plans to marry for almost four years. However, she and Scott are excited about their little one and feel it’s the right time to enjoy life together.

The Khloé & Lamar actress and the “Don’t Play” singer feel they don’t know each other enough to tie the knot. Apparently, they are madly in love and often discuss marriage. As of now, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott want to focus on their careers and have some exciting plans to raise their baby girl.

Meanwhile, fans speculate that the Kourtney and Kim Take New York star is following Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s footsteps. And yes, Khloe Kardashian has the same game plan in her mind. So, the sisters want to enjoy the company of their boyfriends without getting married.

On the other hand, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner are grappling with the idea of their youngest becoming a mother. Though Caitlyn is happy for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, he remains worried about Kylie’s decision to have babies because she is too young. Kris is also concerned because a child will put a significant strain on Jenner and Scott’s relationship.

Is marriage the only option for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner? They met a few months ago, and the Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons actress fell pregnant soon after she started dating the “Sloppy Toppy” singer. However, they are not serious about marriage and want to know each other before finalizing the things. Well, it makes no sense since the couple is about to welcome a baby.

[Featured Image by Bob Levey/Getty Images]