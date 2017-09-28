Prince Harry Makes Funny Faces At Little Girl During Invictus Games, Fans Convinced He’ll Make A Good Dad

Prince Harry sure knows how to win a woman’s heart. The soon-to-be sixth in line to the British throne recently showcased his adorable fatherly side at an Invictus Games volleyball match.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry attended the Sitting Volleyball Finals at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. The 33-year-old British royal was all eyes at the game as the U.K. takes on Denmark during the competition’s final night.

However, Prince Harry’s focus on the match was briefly interrupted by a cute little girl sitting next to him. The youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana didn’t seem to mind taking some of his attention away from the game as he adorably entertained the tot.

Prince Harry was sitting next to Hayley and David Henson who attended the game with their two-year-old daughter Emily. In the photos, the toddler can be seen sneaking several handfuls of the prince’s popcorn while he was busy talking to a man on his left.

Emily was munching on Prince Harry’s courtside snack for nearly a minute before the royal realized what was going on. Being the playful lad that he is, Harry adorably teased the toddler by taking the bag of popcorn away and pulled funny faces.

Prince Harry went on to entertain Emily and even fed her pieces of popcorn. At one point, Meghan Markle’s boyfriend poked his tongue out and pointed out the cameras.

Prince Hary is enjoying watching tonight's matches with Invictus champion @leglessBDH and his family. pic.twitter.com/zUtrIlQ3Y8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 28, 2017

According to The Telegraph, Emily’s dad, David, formerly led a bomb defusal unit and lost both legs in an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2011.

He later became a sprinter and eventually won a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Henson also became part of the first U.K. Invictus Games Team in London back in 2014.

The Paralympian has since become a good friend of Prince Harry, who is known to support various sports events.

With Prince Harry’s latest display of his fatherly side, many were convinced that he will become a great father in the future.

Some even pointed out that the prince already has some dad practice with his niece and nephew, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. There were even claims that Harry is also godfather to six of his friends’ children.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry admitted that he would “love to have kids,” adding that he would “like to think” that he’d make a good father someday.

“I think the key to that is to be able to grow up, but also be able to stay in touch with your childhood side.”

Check out some of the adorable photos of Prince Harry making funny faces at Emily below.

Prince Harry Makes Funny Faces At Little Girl During Invictus Games, Fans Convinced He’ll Make A Good Dad Funny Prince Harry at Invictus Games

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]