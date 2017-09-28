Avid followers of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are aware of how the pair loves to travel. In fact, the Descendants of the Sun stars were spotted traveling together even before they announced their relationship to the public. The couple flew off to the United States earlier this month for a wedding photo shoot.

Eyewitnesses spotted the KBS artists at LAX airport on Sept. 3. Joined by their makeup artists, hairstylists, staff members, and professional photographer, Hong Jang Hyun, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo allegedly went to San Francisco to hold a prenup photo shoot. Reports claimed that the lead stars of Descendants of the Sun privately traveled in the Golden Gate city last year.

Recently, the South Korean superstars were also spotted together in Paris, France. Soompi shared that photos of the engaged couple with their French fans in the beautiful city made the rounds online. In the snaps, Song Joong-ki was seen wearing a white t-shirt topped with a black trench coat. Song Hye-kyo, on the other hand, sported a white V-neck shirt and a blue-colored coat.

Earlier this week, the couple was also seen shopping together at Le Bon Marche department store. Along with their staff, the Descendants of the Sun stars also hit the streets in their casual attire. Many fans noticed how Song Hye-kyo intimately wrapped Song Joong-ki’s arms in one photo.

HelloKpop reported that the pair’s recent trips are all part of the preparations for their imminent wedding ceremony. The much-anticipated wedding of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will happen on Oct. 31 at Shilla Hotel in Seoul City, South Korea. No other details about the ceremony have been made public as of this writing.

Meanwhile, the My Fair Lady actor previously revealed that Song Hye-kyo had a positive influence on him. Song Joong-ki said that he had learned a lot from his fiance. The 32-year-old star also stated that he is excited to begin the new chapter of his life with his soon-to-be wife.

“At the start of 2016, we promised to spend the rest of our lives together by understanding each others’ weaknesses and helping each other through harsh times. So I will be starting a new life with Miss Song Hye Kyo through our wedding on the last day of October 2017.

Song Hye-kyo, for her part, said in a letter she posted online that she and Song Joong-ki several common interests. The Full House actress also asked her fans to keep supporting her even if she’s getting married. She also apologized for keeping her relationship with the Descendants of the Sun actor a secret for a very long time.

“I thank all of my fans once again for being patient and waiting until I spoke up. I am no longer one person but two people now, I will take this opportunity to live better and be more conscious of everything around me. Please give me your blessings. Thank you.”

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about the upcoming Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo wedding!

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]