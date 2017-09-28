Kailyn Lowry Shares Most Adorable Photo Of ‘Baby Lo’ Yet — Has She Picked A Baby Name Already?

People have called Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry many things, and most of which are not in the least flattering. Of late, she’s been receiving harsh criticisms for allegedly cheating on ex-husband Javi Marroquin before their divorce became official. On top of that, she’s being slammed for having three children with three different men — and no doubt that’s one criticism she’ll be facing for the rest of her life.

That said, Lowry doesn’t care one fig about what other people think of her, at least when it comes to her past relationships. The Teen Mom 2 star did admit in a recent interview with Hollywood Life that having three baby daddies is unconventional, and she blamed herself for being bad at relationships on that bit.

But if there’s one thing Kailyn Lowry takes great pride in, it’s being a great mother.

In the aforementioned interview, Lowry says that she does her best as a mother every day and treats everything else as noise.

Looking at Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram account, one can easily see her considerable fondness for her three children — seven-year-old Isaac (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), Lincoln, three, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and her newborn “Baby Lo” (with Chris Lopez).

As for “Baby Lo,” who is yet to be named, Lowry has been gushing over her newborn in her social media accounts on a consistent basis of late. On Thursday, she shared her baby’s most adorable photo yet.

I literally cannot. My heart

There’s more where that came from. Of course, his two other children are in on the action as well.

#boymom

And for good measure, here’s another solo photo of Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s baby taken when he turned a month old.

Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with ex Javi Marroquin isn’t exactly idyllic at the moment, what with her recent confession that she had slept with a mutual friend of theirs, as reported by OK! magazine.

On the bright side, Chris Lopez has shown his full commitment to co-parenting his child with Lowry.

Meanwhile, Lowry hasn’t decided on a baby name yet for her new child. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she has already decided on a name but she refused to reveal it because she says there’s still a possibility that she may change her mind.

