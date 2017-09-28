A slew of celebrities are paying tribute to the late Hugh Hefner after the Playboy mogul’s death was announced on September 27.

A number of famous faces flocked to share memories and tributes to Hefner across social media after it was sadly announced that he had died aged 91.

Kim Kardashian was one of the first to lead tributes to Hugh, affectionately referring to the businessman as “Hef” while telling her Twitter followers that she and friend Paris Hilton were reminiscing about the star.

“RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef!” she wrote.

“Paris [Hilton] & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef,” Kardashian then shared in another tweet, revealing that she and her fellow reality star were exchanging texts to discuss their late friend and the time they spent with him.

Paris also paid tribute to Hef on her own Twitter page where she called him a “legend” while sharing a number of photos of herself and the mogul during their various meetings over the years.

The heiress also described Hugh as being an “innovator” and “one of a kind” in her sweet social media tribute.

Paris then shared another message and posted a snap of her 2005 Playboy magazine cover alongside the caption, “Love you Hef #Legend #RIPHEF.”

Former Playboy model turned TV and radio host Jenny McCarthy followed Paris’s lead and also posted one of her magazine covers to pay tribute to Hefner.

“RIP Hef. Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people’s lives, especially mine,” Jenny wrote, adding that she hoped she made Hefner “proud” through her blossoming TV and radio career.

Another former Playboy model, Pamela Anderson, paid tribute to Hugh on Instagram.

Anderson posted a black and white video with fans showing tears streaming down her face. She also shared a heartfelt poem in memory of the late businessman in the video’s caption, which she titled “Goodbye Hef.”

YouTube star and former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant Trisha Paytas added that she felt Hefner had “started a positive sexual revolution.”

The Hills reality star Heidi Montag, who also posed for the magazine, thanked Hugh for letting her be a part of what she described as the “Playboy family” and added that she was “sending lots of love and prayers” to his third wife, Crystal Harris.

Ryan Seacrest also paid tribute to Hugh on social media and claimed that “he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest.” Kiss frontman Gene Simmons shared a photo with Hef and wrote, “We love you.”

Larry King was also one of the thousands who shared a tribute to the mogul on Twitter. “Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights,” he wrote. “He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef.”

Also paying tribute to Hefner is actor Rob Lowe.

“I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh,” Lowe tweeted after the news of Hefner’s death was confirmed. “[He] was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also praised the late mogul by claiming that he was a “kind-thoughtful loyal friend” to him during their many years of friendship.

BBC News confirmed that Hugh died peacefully in his home in Los Angeles due to “natural causes.”

