After months of waiting, fans finally witnessed the premiere episode of NCIS Season 15 on Tuesday. The new installment of the popular CBS series picked up where the fourteenth season left off. Special agents Jethro Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Tim McGee (Sean Murray) were seen locked up behind bars in the “House Divided” episode.

Recently, Sean sat down with Entertainment Tonight and discussed the latest developments from the first episode of NCIS Season 15. The 39-year-old American actor divulged that the whole debacle in Paraguay brought Jethro and Tim closer to each other. The Maryland-born star also revealed that he was shocked when he first learned that Jethro and Tim would turn on each other.

“It absolutely has brought them closer and we reflect on that as we go on. There are things placed here and there; there are reminders. It’s not just, “Oh, OK that happened and we’re all good. We’re back to normal.” That’s a scarring thing and there are things that both characters take from it that are troublesome and hard to deal with. You’ll see some of that as the season goes.”

Sean Murray also discussed the impending fatherhood of his character. He confirmed to the publication that Tim McGee and wife Delilah Fielding-McGee (Margo Harshman) are expecting their first baby together in NCIS Season 15. The Hocus Pocus star said that Tim and Delilah are not tying the knot anytime soon but it might happen in the future.

“They haven’t written that, but that would be my guess. Although who knows, babies are hard to work with; maybe they don’t want to deal with that.”

When asked how the presence of Maria Bello’s character adds to the team, Sean said some of them feel frightened of her. The actor shared it feels refreshing to have a new face in NCIS Season 15. He even teased that Jethro Leroy Gibbs totally loves having Jacqueline Sloane around.

“We know she’s her own woman, but warm, and Gibbs seems to like her being around, so we each come to her with our problems and sometimes she comes to us about our problems. Some of us are a little frightened of her, because we think we’ll be profiled all the time.”

The premiere episode of NCIS Season 15 also showed how Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) successfully rescued special agents Jethro and Tim with the help of the Paraguayan military. In fact, Jethro was already visible at the NCIS headquarters in Washington D.C. while Tim was reunited with Delilah, Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

Meanwhile, Jethro Leroy Gibbs and Tim McGee would be asked to undergo a psychological evaluation before they could start working again. Spoilers for the next episode suggest that Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) would help them with the process. NCIS Season 15 Episode 2 is titled “Twofer.”

Frank Cardea previously revealed to Parade that Jethro would suffer lasting effects from the botched Paraguay mission. The executive producer said that his colleagues would find a traumatized man when he gets back to work. Rumors also have it that Jacqueline would help him recover from his gashing experience in Paraguay.

NCIS Season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about the popular American action police procedural TV series!

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]